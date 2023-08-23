ASMR Unboxing: realme 11 Pro+ 5G designed by Italian artist

realme Philippines, one of the country’s top smartphone brands, is once again leveling up the midrange segment with its new realme Number Series additions.

As part of its upcoming fifth anniversary, realme will be unveiling its latest smartphone units realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G.

The new 11 Pro Series 5G was designed in collaboration with Italian artist Matteo Menotto, a former Gucci Prints Designer and Bulgari’s head of design for prints.

Menotto’s inspiration evokes the feeling of holding a luxury item in the palm of your hand with its elegant premium vegan leather design.

The smartphones in the series are available in Sunrise Beige and Oasis Green, while the realme 11 Pro 5G will come with a third color variant: the Astral Black.

In this video, Interaksyon shows you the first look at the newest smartphone in the Philippines, realme 11 Pro+ 5G, in ASMR style.



This unit houses a powerful 200MP OIS SuperZoom Camera, perfect for mobile photography. It takes high-resolution videos due to its advanced sensor and the software optimizations already built-in the default camera app.

This is complemented by the 4X Lossless In-Sensor Zoom capability, which directly translates to cleaner, more defined snaps even from far away.

The realme 11 Pro 5G, on the other hand, utilizes a 100MP OIS ProLight Camera that brings 2X Zoom Technology that can capture sharper outtakes when compared to normal digital zooms.

This phone has a UI’s ProLight Imaging Technology and features called HyperShot Imaging Architecture 2.0 that optimizes the production of images taken through its three components: Quickshot Acceleration Engine, a Hypershot Imaging or the Image Fusion Engine, and Color Boost Engine.

The 11 Pro Series 5G phones will be unveiled in a grand launch that will allow fans to experience #TheWorldUpClose through the product reveal showing major leaps in design and technology. This will be held on August 24 and will be livestreamed on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.