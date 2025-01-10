David Licauco draws laughter with responses to Facebook comments on ‘date tayo’ post

Kapuso actor David Licauco generated buzz with his responses to social media users on a Facebook post featuring a caption about dating.

The “Pambansang Ginoo,” who recently made headlines for revealing his “single” status, is once again gaining attention for posting pictures of spots in the University of the Philippines-Diliman with a teasing caption.

“Date tayo here,” he wrote with emojis of a smiling-face-with-hearts and a loudly-crying face.

His pictures featured the UP Sunken Garden and the UP Academic Oval, among others.

David’s post has amassed 273,000 likes and reactions, 16,000 shares, and 15,500 comments, with the actor himself responding to some online users.

“Dito na me nakabikangkang,” an online user commented.

“Ano po [‘yun],” the actor responded, earning 19,000 laughing reactions.

“OTW [On the way] na po, hehe,” another Facebook user commented.

“Nakauwi na po ko, sorry,” David replied, earning 27,000 laughing reactions.

“Wait me. Ba’t ngayon mo lang ako i-update?” another Pinoy wrote with an eyeroll emoji.

“Clingy mo naman,” the actor responded, earning 10,000 laughing reactions.

“Crocodile park ‘to, noh?” wrote another online user.

“Park soju,” David joked, earning 6,900 laughing reactions.

A Facebook user posted a selfie of himself and commented: “Proud cousin here, David Licauco, I love you, cousin. Follow [niyo] din ako. Hehehehe.”

“Hey, cousin! How are you? Ang tagal na natin last nagkita! Sumulat ka naman,” the actor responded, gaining 8,300 laughing reactions.

David’s response to a social media user who reminded him about the “three-month rule” in relationships also earned buzz this week.

The actor posted a photo of himself standing in what appeared to be a cottage, with the caption: ‘Chill lang.’

This came a day after his onscreen partner, actress Barbie Forteza, announced her split from longtime boyfriend Jak Roberto.

A Facebook user who saw David’s post told him to remember to wait for three months before courting someone.

The actor only responded with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

While David has remained tight-lipped about his private life, speculations about his “single” status piqued Filipinos’ curiosity after making a tongue-in-cheek comment last December.

The actor previously said, “maghahanap ng bagong girlfriend” during a livestream of the launch of his new coffee business.

Reports claimed he used to be with Kisen Hizon who is said to be a relative of the owner of Pampanga’s Best, a meat processing firm.