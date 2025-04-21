‘Hard launch’: Nurse Even shocks followers with reveal of longtime relationship, marriage plans

“Ang hard launch.”

Filipinos were surprised to learn that nurse and content creator John Steven Soriano, better known online as “Nurse Even,“ revealed he is in a long-term relationship and is anticipating marriage.

The United Kingdom-based vlogger posted photos of himself and his fiancé, Paul, on Sunday, April 20, revealing that they have been in a relationship “for the past five years.”

Nurse Even shared that they chose to keep their relationship private to “protect it from opinions and comments that could hurt” them.

“But one day I realized, our parents and families support and love us, our close friends are genuinely happy for us, and we’re getting married soon. So why keep the best thing in my life a secret?” the content creator wrote on Facebook.

“People will always have something to say. Let them. What truly matters is the love and respect we share,” Nurse Even added.

“Paul, thank you for always choosing love, for always choosing me. I can’t wait to marry you,” the nurse-vlogger said.

He also included the hashtags “Paul Even,” “Mahal Kita Sobra,” “My Gwapo,” and “Szomo Riano” in his post.

Nurse Even’s post garnered over 235,000 likes and reactions, 4,000 shares and more than 11,800 comments, with some Filipinos expressing surprise at his revelation.

“Luh! Ang hard launch. Pero in fair, best in secret! Congrats, Nurse Even! Galingan mo mag-vlog. Maa madami ka na content sa pa-reveal mo,” a Facebook user wrote with a smiling emoji.

“Hala, Nurse Eveeen, congrats, so happy for youuuu,” another exclaimed with several emojis.

“Hala [uy], vavae. Congratulations, Nurse Even,” an online user wrote with a party popper emoji.

“Huuuuuuy! Pasabog ka, Nurse Even,” a different Pinoy commented with emojis of a face-holding-back-tears and a heart.

Nurse Even often portrays himself as single in his content, sometimes collaborating with fellow medical content creators like Doc Alvin (Alvin Francisco) and Doc Adrian Insigne in lighthearted, flirt-themed posts for fun.

The nurse-vlogger is known for his hilarious yet relatable skits about life as a nurse and for sharing glimpses of his experiences living in the UK.

He rose to popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

