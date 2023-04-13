How Nurse Even responded to comments saying he posts travel pics too much

United Kingdom-based nurse-vlogger John Steven Soriano, popularly known as Nurse Even, justified his posting of travel photos on social media in response to people who are against it.

The medical frontliner shared photos of himself in Barcelona, Spain on his Facebook by quoting a comment: “‘You shouldn’t post your travel photos on social media too much.'”

He also included his response in the caption of his post.

“AY, HINDEEEE! Halos ikamatay ko ang pag-aaral ng IELTS at OET para makapag-paandar sa social media, tapos pipigilan mo lang ako? Buklatin mo ‘yang English reviewer mo [diyan], GEW!” Nurse Even said on April 9.

The social media personality’s response was accompanied by emojis of a kissing face, red heart, and smiling-face-with-hearts.

Nurse Even’s post has earned 76,000 likes and reactions, 3,100 comments, and over 4,600 shares on Facebook so far.

IELTS is short for International English Language Testing System, the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration.

Governments in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK — where Nurse Even is currently based — use it to process immigration applicants.

OET, meanwhile, refers to the Occupation English Test. It is an English language test that assesses the language communication skills of healthcare professionals who seek to register and practice in an English-speaking environment.

Nurse Even followed up his caption in the comments section of his post.

“[Nasaan] na ‘yung mga nag-ma-manifest [diyan], pero inaalikabok na ‘yung English reviewer sa ilalim ng kama?” he commented.

“Hirap-hirap mag-apply ng visa tapos ilo-low-key ko lang ang mga travels ko? Ano ‘to??! EME, HAHAHAHA!” the content creator said in another comment.

“Low-key” is used to describe something of low intensity. It is also associated with “restrained” or “restrain.”

Some Filipinos agreed with Nurse Even’s sentiments in terms of travel posting.

“Tama. Who are you to stop me [from] living my life and treating myself [to] this happiness after all my hard works… ‘Pag inggit, pikit…” a Facebook user wrote.

“True!!! Pinaghirapan mo ‘yan. Inggitin mo pa [kami]!! Kidding aside. I don’t envy people posting about their travels and buying [stuff] they deserve. I feel inspired and encouraged to work harder and save. So that one day, I can do what other people do that I thought I couldn’t,” another Pinoy commented.

“Gora mo ‘yan, Nurse Even! Been watching your videos and it always makes me laugh and makes my day! Deserve mo ‘yan! Simple motivation for those who want to travel, maghihirap muna tayo lol, pag ‘di mayaman. Hahahaha, char!” wrote a different Filipino.

A Facebook user claiming to be an IELTS instructor also agreed with Nurse Even’s opinion.

“Sobrang proud ako ‘pag nakikita ko ‘yung mga students ko na nag-ta-travel around the world!” she wrote with a flying airplane emoji.

Nurse Even works in the National Health Service, England’s publicly funded healthcare system.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nurse shared his story of securing employment in the UK based on his personal experience.

The nurse-vlogger uploaded it on his YouTube channel titled “My ROAD TO UK journey.”