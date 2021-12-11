‘On-call bakit?’: Nurse Even jokes being Marian Rivera’s hair stylist at Miss Universe prelims

Content creator John Steven Soriano, known as Nurse Even on social media, made a hilarious reaction to a screenshot of Marian Rivera during the preliminary round of the Miss Universe 2021 competition.

Rivera joined an all-female selection committee members who will decide the winners of the prestigious pageant.

READ: Who’s who: Marian Rivera, Iris Mittenaere among Miss Universe 2021 judges

In the screenshot, the GMA artist was captured being touched up by a staff member, perceived by some social media users as Nurse Even’s look-alike.

On the same day, some pageant pages also shared another angle of this brief scene at the event.

The posts focused on Rivera’s outfit.

However, fans of Nurse Even noticed that the staff member fixing the actress’ hair bears some resemblance to the internet celebrity.

They immediately tagged the former’s Facebook page on the comments section to call his attention.

When the posts reached him, Nurse Even scolded his fans in jest. He also attached a copy of screenshot in the post.

“Wag niyo akong kausapin. Busy ako sa buhok ni Miss Marian. Mga kikinang kinang kayo! Happy? (angry emoji),” Nurse Even said.

His fans had a field day on the comments section. They quipped on how hard-working he was that he wore a white, nurse outfit even outside hospital duties.

“Nurse sa umaga, parlorista sa gabi,” one Facebook user said.

“Nakawhite na agad para diretsong duty sa hospital after ng raket,” another Facebook user said.

“From hospital duty, to make-up artist sideline real quick! Love you Nurse Even! Sana nag palit ka muna ng damit ses! On-call yarn?” another Facebook user added.

He later joined their amusement and said: “On-call bakit?”

Moreover, Nurse Even also placed a funny comment under the post of Pageant Talk that shared the same image.

“Mga sh*ta kayo!!!! (laughing emojis) Puro kayo pagta-tag sa akin dito eh kitang kita niyo namang busy ako sa pag suklay kay Marian. Hahahah!” he said.

During the preliminary segment that was streamed live from Israel online, hosts Carson Kressley and Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza introduced Rivera as an award-winning actress in the Philippines.

“This award winning actress and host is the Philippines most follow celebrity on Facebook let’s give her like and follow to Marian Rivera,” Meza said.

Rivera also earned buzz online after she was seen teaching fellow judge Urvashi Rautela, Miss Universe India 2015, dance steps of her popular single “Sabay-Sabay Tayo,”

READ: Marian Rivera teaches fellow Miss Universe 2021 judge Urvashi Rautela ‘Sabay Sabay Tayo’ dance steps

For this round, Philippines’ candidate Beatrice Luigi Gomez stun in her red evening gown by Francis Libiran and swimsuit outfit on stage.

Gomez also showcased an impressive golden dragon-inspired outfit for the National Costume Show. This was designed by Axel Que.

READ: The evolution of Bea Gomez’s national costumes: From blue sea serpent to golden lunar dragon

Miss Universe fans can watch the coronation night at 8 a.m. on Monday Philippines time via LazLive and Lazada Philippines’ official Facebook and Twitter pages.

RELATED: Rundown: Miss Universe 2021 prelims competition, NatCos show, finals schedule