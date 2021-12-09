Who’s who: Marian Rivera, Iris Mittenaere among Miss Universe 2021 judges

Kapuso actress Marian Rivera will be joining the ranks of Miss Universe 2021‘s all-female selection committee members who will decide on the outcome of the beauty pageant’s 70th edition.

She, along with six other women, will judge the contestants on their performances until the finals night when the new titleholder will be crowned.

There are a total of nine judges but that two of them, Cheslie Kryst and Rina Mor Gorder, will only sit as preliminary selection committee members.

Below are their respective profiles:

Marian Rivera – Selection committee member

Rivera, dubbed as GMA Network’s “Primetime Queen,” previously had various roles on different television series in the network’s primetime slots.

The multi-awarded actress and host is best known for her starring roles in “Marimar,” “Dyesebel,” “Amaya,” “Darna” and “Temptation of Wife.”

She was also nominated for the following: Best Actress in a Lead Role at the 18th Asian Television Awards and Best Actress by the prestigious Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards for her roles in “Kung Fu Divas” and “Ang Panday 2.”

Rivera was also lauded as the Phenomenal TV Star in the 38th Box-Office Entertainment Award.

The actress likewise owns a floral business, Flora Vida, which has since expanded to include homewares, furniture and a clothing line.

Adamari López – Selection committee member

López is the entertainment host of “hoy Día” and is considered as one of the most recognized personalities on Hispanic TV with a long career in the world of soap operas.

She also boasts of having the most covers on the famous People en Español magazine where she has been named “Person of the Year,” “Poderosas” and “Bellos.”

The actress-host became the new Latina ambassador for the WW (formerly Weight Watchers) brand alongside Oprah Winfrey in 2020.

Adriana Lima – Selection committee member

Lima is a Brazilian supermodel, actress and businesswoman best known for being the longest-running Victoria’s Secret model from 1999 to 2018.

She has been named as “the most valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel” in 2017.

Lima has also walked well-known designers runway shows like Versace, Jason Wu, Giorgio Armani, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Christian Dior, Alexandre Herchcovitch and Anna Sui.

Cheslie Kryst – Preliminary selection committee member

Kryst is Miss USA 2019 who was a top ten finalist in the 68th Miss Universe.

She is currently a correspondent for nationally broadcast entertainment news show, “Extra,” and regularly interviews big personalities, from Tom Hanks to Winfrey.

Kryst is also a global impact ambassador for Dress for Success and sits on the National Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Iris Mittenaere – Selection committee member

The former Miss Universe 2016 titleholder is a model who is considered as one of the most famous European influencers.

This year, she became the ambassador of World Vision France which protects and empowers the most vulnerable children.

Mittenaere is currently working on the organization of a trip to Salvador to meet her first goddaughter.

Lori Harvey – Selection committee member

Harvey is an entrepreneur, model and brand visionary who sits as the CEO of Lori Harvey Enterprises.

She applies her business instincts and creativity to her skincare line, SKN by LH.

Harvey used to grace runways for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in various magazines and television shows.

Rena Sofer – Finals Selection committee member

Sofer is a Daytime Emmy award-winning actress who plays Quinn Fuller Forrester in the American soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

She has appeared on numerous television shows and movies such as “Friends,” “Covert Affairs,” “NCIS,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Heroes,” “24,” “Ed,” “Just Shoot Me,” “Melrose Place,” “Seinfeld,” “Once Upon A Time,” and “Chicago P.D.”

In 1998, Sofer won an “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” Daytime Emmy for her portrayal as Lois Cerullo on “General Hospital,” an American soap opera.

Rina Mor Goder – Preliminary selection committee member

Goder is the Miss Universe titleholder in 1976 who volunteered at “Shil,” an organization in Israel where she gave free pre-legal assistance to the needy.

In 1996, she joined the Israeli Bar as a lawyer specializing family law.

Goder is happily married and has one grandchild.

Urvashi Rautela – Selection committee member

Rautela is a Bollywood actress who represented India in Miss Universe 2015.

She is also an international performer, producer, singer, and philanthropist.

Rautela is also into modelling and is considered the first Indian to walk the runway of Emirati label Amato, which showcased on the official calendar of the Arab Fashion Week last year.

The pageant’s coronation would be staged at the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel on December 12 (December 13, Philippine time).

Cebuana beauty Beatrice Luigi Gomez is representing the Philippines this year.