Marian Rivera heads to Israel for Miss Universe 2021 judging duties

Kapuso actress Marian Rivera is now headed to the country where the 70th edition of Miss Universe will be held and participate as one of its judges.

In an Instagram Story, the 37-year-old celebrity mom shared a picture of her and her husband Dingdong Dantes inside an airplane on Monday night.

Her post was accompanied by emojis of a heart, plane, folding hands and a smiling face-with-hearts.

An artist-centered page also uploaded pictures of Marian on Monday where she was walking in an airport with the caption: “Have a safe flight, Marian Rivera!”

This was also reshared by a pageant-centered page with the caption: “Have a safe flight! We are very proud of you Yan. Ms. Marian Rivera is now heading to Israel.”

Marian was chosen to be one of Miss Universe 2021’s selection committee members. Reports said her talent managers were contacted by the pageant organizers.

The Filipina actress said she is honored to be chosen as one of the judges and shared that Dingdong is “proud” of her.

“An opportunity like this doesn’t come too often. It’s a big honor, so why not accept?” she exclaimed in a virtual press conference before.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the girls and seeing how they inspire other people,” Marian added.

She also addressed critics questioning her skills amid being selected as judge, particularly her English-speaking skills.

“Kilala niyo naman ako. Hindi ako mapagpanggap. English isn’t my first language, but Filipino. And I think they chose me for all the things I have done [as an actress and woman],” the Kapuso talent said.

“I will express myself based on how I feel on that [finals] day,” she added.

The Miss Universe 2021 will be held in at the Red Sea Resort in Eilat, Israel on December 12 (December 13, Philippine time).

The Philippines’ bet is Beatrice Luigi Gomez, a community development worker who is also the country’s first candidate from the LGBTQIA+ community. She is eyeing to win the country’s fifth Miss Universe title.