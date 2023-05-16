Beatrice Luigi Gomez warns netizens spreading rumors vs Miss Universe PH queens

“You have no business being in this scene if you invalidate everything you see.”

Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Miss Universe Philippines 2021, expressed this comment on Instagram amid the still-ongoing buzz about the MUPH coronation night.

Makati City’s representative Michelle Dee snagged the coveted crown, thus, besting 37 other candidates, at the finals held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday night, May 13.

Days after the event concluded, post-pageant sentiments are still high on social media.

Bea on May 16 spoke up about “unverified rumors” being spread about the organization.

She warned her followers and friends that she will block and unfollow them should they circulate rumors and any “hint of bashing” on social media.

“If I see a hint of bashing on any Instagram or Facebook post or unverified rumors being spread regarding Miss Universe Philippines and the queens or any pageant even I will unfollow and block you,” the Cebuana beauty queen said.

Bea further emphasized the following: “You have no business being in this scene if you invalidate everything you see. I am so done with all of you!”

She also added the hashtag #AlwaysChooseToBeKind in her post.

Bea did not specify the rumor or issue she was referring to in her post.

She was a Top 5 finalist at the 70th edition of Miss Universe in 2021.

In 2022, Pasay City’s representative Celeste Cortesi succeeded her in the international pageant. Celeste, however, did not make it to the semi-finals.

During the same year, Michelle was part of Celeste’s court when the latter won the MUPH 2022. She finished as Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022.

This year, the 28-year-old beauty queen won the national pageant on her second try, thus succeeding Celeste’s reign.

The first runner-up, meanwhile, went to Christine Opiaza of Zambales. She was followed by Angelique Manto of Pampanga named second runner-up.

The coronation night was attended by other Miss Universe queens. These include reigning titleholder R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe 2019 titleholder Zozibini Tunzi and owner Anne Jakrajutatip.

The event itself, however, figured in “technical issues” during the announcement of the finalists, prompting the organizers to make last-minute adjustments to the rules.

This incident while on live telecast caused dismay among online viewers and those in the audience.