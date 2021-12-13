Crowd-favorite Beatrice Luigi Gomez ends Miss Universe 2021 journey at Top 5

Philippines’ Beatrice Luigi Gomez finished her Miss Universe 2021 journey after failing to enter the Top 3 of the 70th edition of the pageant.

During the question and answer portion, she was asked by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere:

Given the ever-changing COVID situation, what is your opinion of mandating a universal vaccine passport?

Gomez said she is in favor of it if it is necessary.

“Public health is everyone’s responsibility. To mandate vaccine inoculation is necessary. If mandating vaccine passport will help us in regulating the rollout of vaccines and mitigate the situation of the pandemic, I agree in mandating the passport vaccination,” the Cebuana beauty said.

Backstage hosts Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst and TV star Carson Kressley said they were shocked that Gomez did not make it to the Top 3, citing the Filipina beauty is a “crowd-favorite. ”

The two also pointed this out during the Top 5 announcement.

Reigning Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, who was crowned last May is set to pass her crown to the 70th Miss Universe title-holder in Israel.

The following candidates made it to the Top 3:

India – Harnaaz Sandu

South Africa – Lalela Lali Mswali

Paraguay – Nadia Ferrera

