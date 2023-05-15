‘It was powerful’: Pauline Amelinckx reflects on evening gown portion of MUPH 2023

“I felt so feminine, it was powerful.”

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 top 5 finalist Pauline Amelinckx shared how her evening gown performance for the finals night of the national beauty pageant was a culmination of overcoming several doubts.

The 26-year-old Boholana took to social media to express her insights about her white shoulderless flowing gown which she showcased by executing twirls and stretching her arms for maximum impact.

Pauline said that the gown, designed by Mikee Andrei, made her feel “so feminine” on stage.

“This evening gown performance was the result of overcoming so many personal doubts. And honestly, [I] enjoyed swaying the stage in this beautiful gown. It proved that simplicity can stand out,” she said in a Facebook post with a smiling emoji.

“I felt so feminine, it was powerful. Mama told me afterwards, ‘When you went out on stage, it was like you were flying’ (smiling emoji) To the people who took part in the evening gown segment training, SALAMAT KAAJO!,” the 10-time special awardee added.

RELATED: ‘Hakot awards’: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 bets who won big during prelims

Pauline also tagged the accounts of people who helped her in her journey, particularly during her training for the highly-anticipated evening gown walk.

“Momi Mikee Andrei, it was a pleasure to wear this gown on the national stage. This experience reaffirmed that we can always rely on our instincts. Billita @billie.hakenson, thanks for sharing your creativity with me for all the poses and choreo [choreography],” she said, tagging Miss Universe Philippines 2020 fourth runner-up Billie Hankenson.

“Coach @lowelllouie and my @aces_and_queens fam [family], thank you for all the love and dedication that made me more confident in my walk. Mama @louispangilinan.ph, thank you for all the love, support and dedication to my journey. I look forward to still proudly wear our gown,” Pauline added.

She also credited other members of her team, including her makeup artist, saying that she “felt so beautiful.”

“(Bryyy, you made this hair flip happen. Mama Dave would be so proud of you),” the Boholana added, tagging her hairstylist.

“Mamu @nayr_shufa, thank you for assisting. It was comforting to be able to speak Bisaya. Labyu. @aandqstyle, thank you for helping with the quick changes. You helped keep my calm,” Pauline continued.

“Looking back at some videos, [I] still get goosebumps, tbh [to be honest],” she further said.

Pauline, who joined Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) for the third time, was crowned Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 in a separate ceremony from the MUPH.

READ: ‘I came back’: Pauline Amelinckx grateful for 2nd try at Miss Universe PH 2022

She will represent the country in the Poland-based international beauty pageant in July this year.

Meanwhile, Pauline posted about her gown after pageant fans expressed different reactions to it on social media.

Some were not too pleased, commenting that it appeared to be “simple” for the much-awaited category.

“The evening gown of Pauline was not that impactful and regal. She looks simple. Still proud of you, Pauline! I am rooting for you since day 1!” a Twitter fan wrote.

Others, however, thought that she gave off “Oxana Fedorova” vibes. Oxana represented Russia in Miss Universe 2002, wearing a white strapless gown from Tom Ford’s 2002 Spring-Summer collection for Gucci in the finals.

Pauline Amelinckx and her white gown reminded me alot of that legendary white & flowy Gucci gown worn by one of the most beautiful Miss Universe ever Oxana Fedorova, Miss Universe 2002 from Russia. Their facial features looks almost the same too. ❤️#MissUniversePhilippines2023 pic.twitter.com/7ktiqVu5Fr — Dan Sol 🌈🇵🇭 (@DanSolPH) May 14, 2023

Pauline and more than 30 other MUPH bets were bested by Michelle Dee of Makati on the grand coronation night held at the SM Mall of Asia on Saturday, May 13.

Michelle will represent the Philippines in the upcoming 72nd Miss Universe to be held in El Salvador.

ALSO READ: Lookalike? Fans see resemblance between Bianca Umali, Miss Universe PH 2023 bet Pauline Amelinckx | ‘We’re all sisters here’: Michelle Dee addresses fans throwing shade at her, Pauline Amelinckx