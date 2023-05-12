Lookalike? Fans see resemblance between Bianca Umali, Miss Universe PH 2023 bet Pauline Amelinckx

For pageant fans and some Filipino online users, Kapuso actress Bianca Umali and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 candidate Pauline Amelinckx are lookalikes.

Last May 6, a Facebook page called Litrato Moto, run by a rider photographer, posted photos of Bohol representative, Pauline. He captioned the post with “Miss Universe Philippines 2023 -Miss Bohol Pauline Amelinckx.”

In the comments section and shares, many Facebook users said that they see resemblance between Pauline and Bianca.

A Facebook user said she thought it was Bianca captured in the photo.

“Kala ko si Bianca Umali eh,” one of the comments read.

“Kamuka niya si Bianca Umali,” a Facebook user commented.

“Kaloka like niya si ate Bianca,” another said.

This was not the first time Pauline was likened to the Kapuso actress.

In February, when Pauline filed her candidacy for Miss Universe Philippines 2023, some Twitter users also saw the resemblance between Pauline and Bianca.

“Hawig pala ni Pauline Amelinckx si Bianca Umali,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Kamukha ni Pauline Amelinckx si Bianca Umali e no,” another tweeted.

Pauline, a returning Miss Universe Philippines candidate, is now on her third attempt to snag the pageant crown.

During the Preliminary Competition this week, she took home the most number of special awards after winning ten of them. She was dubbed “Hakot queen.”

Last year, Pauline was named Miss Universe Philippines Miss Charity.

Pauline is competing against 37 other candidates to become the successor of Filipina-Italian beauty Celeste Cortesi.

The Miss Universe Philippines coronation night is slated Saturday, May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Meanwhile, Bianca, dubbed lookalike of Pauline, is a long-time artist of GMA Network. The actress is currently the lead in teleserye “The Write One.”