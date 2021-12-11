Marian Rivera teaches fellow Miss Universe 2021 judge Urvashi Rautela ‘Sabay Sabay Tayo’ dance steps

Kapuso star Marian Rivera, one of the members of this year’s Miss Universe 2021 selection committee, amused the pageant fans after she had a mini-dance tutorial session with her fellow judge, Urvashi Rautela from India before the preliminary competition.

In a video circulating on social media and pageant pages, Marian taught Miss Universe India 2015 how to dance her hit single “Sabay-Sabay Tayo” before they took on their judging roles.

Urvashi gamely obliged and danced the steps taught by Marian.

Marian also posted this candid moment on her social media account.

“‘Sabay-sabay tayo?’ Me to Urvashi Rautela , my new friend,” she wrote with heart eyes emoji.

The GMA-7 artist released “Sabay Sabay Tayo” under her “Retro Crazy” album in 2009.

She performed the popular dance steps in an official music video which can be viewed on Universal Records Philippines’ YouTube channel.

Marian’s first Miss Universe judging stint

This is the first time Marian is gracing the Miss Universe stage as a selection committee member.

She, along with Urvashi and four members of the committee including entertainment host Adamari Lopez, supermodel Adriana Lima, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, Miss Universe 2017 Iris Mittenaere, entrepreneur-model Lori Harvey and Miss Universe 1076 Rina Mor Goder are the judges of the Miss Universe 2021 preliminary competition and national costume show.

They would return to fulfill their judging duties during the finals slated December 12 in Eliat, Israel (December 13, Philippine time) except for Cheslie and Rina who are the members of the preliminary selection committee.

The remaining selection committee members will however be joined by finals selection committee member Rena Sofer. She is a Daytime Emmy award-winning actress who plays Quinn Fuller Forrester in the American soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Meanwhile, those who watched the video of Marian and Urvashi dancing the steps of the Kapuso star’s “Sabay Sabay Tayo,” praised the two judges for bringing entertainment as they wait for the evening’s show.

One Twitter user called Marian “iconic.”

“MARIAN RIVERA IS SO ICONIC AND YOU CAN’T TELL ME OTHERWISE!!! #MissUniverse Sabay sabay tayo, Go Marian,” a Twitter user said.

Another Twitter user quipped that Urvashi is no longer half-Latina and became half-Filipino after she followed Marian’s moves.

“Nakakatuwa si Marian, binakla si Urvashi. She’s not half Latina anymore, she’s now half Filipina now. Charrooot!” the online user tweeted.

Others joked that Marian would also teach the Miss Universe candidates from various countries and territories the similar dance steps.

“Baka tuturuan ni Marian Rivera ng steps yung mga candidates sa ‘Sabay sabay tayo,’” an online user joked.

Some preferred that Marian herself should perform the “Sabay Sabay Tayo” moves on stage.

“Sana mag intermission number ng ‘Sabay Sabay Tayo’ si Marian Rivera. Charot,” a Twitter user quipped.

The prestigious pageant is set to conclude on Sunday (Monday, Philippine) time with Cebuana beauty, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, competing against more than 70 other contestants at the Red Sea Resort in Israel.

If she wins, Beatrice will become the country’s fifth Miss Universe.

