‘Wala na kami bro’: Did Jak Roberto post about his breakup with Barbie Forteza?

Did Kapuso actor Jak Roberto post about his breakup with Barbie Forteza with lyrics of a love song?

A Facebook page alleged that the Sparkle artist posted a status about his previous seven-year relationship with the “Kapuso Primetime Princess” with the following text:

“Wala na kami bro… pero nagpapasalamat pa rin ako sa kanya kasi… kahit sa konting panahon… i was genuinely happy”

The post then features the chorus of Pinoy rock band NOBITA’s “Ikaw Lang” in a stylized format.

“now playing…” the Facebook page said on January 3.

A look at the Facebook page of Jak does not yield any post about the supposed status.

His Instagram and X accounts do not have such posts as well.

Meanwhile, the fake status has earned 358 laugh reactions. It has also been shared by some Facebook users who thought the actor posted such sentiments.

Jak’s last Facebook post is a Reel on January 1 which features him attending what appeared to be a New Year’s party.

The same message was posted on his Instagram account, while his most recent post on X was a repost of a 2023 entry.

Meanwhile, Barbie shocked Filipinos when she posted about her breakup with Jak on January 2 after being together since 2018. She did not state any reason.

“Having you in my life was the happiest I had ever been. Seven wonderful years. A lot of laughs, a lot of ramen and so much love. Your love was exceptional. But sometimes, good things fall apart so better things can come together. Beautiful goodbye, @jakroberto,” she wrote on Instagram.

The actress expressed her gratitude for Jak and hoped he would find the love he “deserves.”

“Thank you for loving me the way you did. I am excited for what’s to come for the both of us. You take care of yourself. May you find the love you deserve,” she said.

Barbie also pleaded for the public to “put this matter to rest” following her announcement.

Her post was accompanied by some pictures of her with the actor when they were still together.

Meanwhile, the actress’ mom and sister were spotted uploading cryptic posts before and amid the breakup announcement.

Hours after the actress posted, Barbie’s mother shared a quote: “No one knows how much you went through this year, but you stayed strong and didn’t quit. I’m so proud of you.”

Gabrielle, the actress’ sister, posted a picture of Barbie laughing with the caption: “Gusto ko happy ka.” It was uploaded on the eve of the announcement.

“Hahahahahaha!!!” the actress responded.

Barbie and Jak, mononymously known as “JakBie” or “BarJak,” are among the most popular couples on the Kapuso network, famously recognized for their Christmas gift exchange tradition, among other things

They did not have any posts about their tradition last year, although they celebrated Jak’s birthday together last December 2.

Barbie previously said they became a couple a month before the Kapuso rom-com series “Meant to Be” finished airing.

The actors first worked together in that series and had a formal pair-up in their next project, “Kara Mia,” in 2019, when they became known as “JakBie.”