How David Licauco responded to ‘three-month rule’ comment on relationships

Kapuso actor David Licauco responded to a social media user who reminded him of the famous “three-month rule” in relationships.

The other half of the onscreen “BarDa” (Barbie Forteza and David) pair posted a photo of himself standing in what appeared to be a cottage, with the caption: “Chill lang.” He added emojis of a grinning face with sweat and an angelic face.

David posted the picture on Friday, January 3, just a day after actress Barbie announced her split from her longtime boyfriend, actor Jak Roberto.

The actor’s post quickly went viral, garnering 443,000 likes and reactions, 32,000 shares, and 14,100 comments, with some Filipinos sharing jokes about the photo.

“Basta David ha, sinasabi ko sa’yo, tandaan mo ‘yong 3 [three] month rule bago mo ligawan,” a Facebook user quipped with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

The comment has earned 40,000 pure laugh reactions from other online users.

It also caught the attention of the actor himself, who responded with a grinning-with-sweat emoji. David’s reaction has earned 41,000 pure laugh reactions.

The “three-month rule” refers to the idea of dating someone for three months before making a commitment or taking the relationship to the next level.

In the Philippines, it is more commonly associated with breakups, where it is suggested that ex-couples should wait at least three months before reentering the dating scene.

While David has remained tight-lipped about his private life, speculations about his “single” status piqued the curiosity of Filipinos after he made a tongue-in-cheek comment last December.

The actor previously said “maghahanap ng bagong girlfriend” during a livestream of the launch of his new coffee business.

A screenshot of an Instagram Story, where David was tagged as “single” during Christmas, is also making waves online.

In June 2024, David confirmed he was in a relationship but refrained from naming or describing his partner.

Meanwhile, he and Barbie first teamed up onscreen in the historical drama “Maria Clara at Ibarra”, where Barbie portrayed the lead role of Klay Infantes, and David played her character’s love interest, Fidel de los Reyes.

Fans continued to be smitten with their onscreen chemistry even after the series concluded.

On January 2, Barbie announced that she and Jak, her seven-year boyfriend, had already split.

