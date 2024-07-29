Spotted: ‘Pulang Araw’ Philippine flag ‘easter egg’ on episode 3

The third episode of the historical action-drama series “Pulang Araw” left several viewers in awe.

This was after some of them noticed an “easter egg” or an iconic image from one of the scenes, a frame that resembles the Philippine flag.

On X (formerly Twitter), online user @denielemein said her friend noticed it. She said that she did not notice the resemblance immediately as she was too immersed in a scene between lead characters of young Eduardo and Adelina.

“This frame from #PulangAraw Episode 3 resembling the Philippine flag is crazy wtf,” the online user wrote on Sunday.

“‘Di ko pa napansin [because I] was too immersed with Eduardo and Adelina’s emotions in this scene, I might’ve shed a tear or two. Galing!,” she added.

“Pulang Araw” premiered on streaming platform Netflix last July 26, dropping three episodes in advance. It was released on the platform ahead of its scheduled airing on free television, GMA network, on Monday evening, July 29.

The highly-anticipated historical action-drama series, starred by Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, David Licauco and Alden Richards, with Dennis Trillo, chronicles the lives of Adelina (Barbie), Teresita (Sanya), Hiroshi (David) and Eduardo (Alden) during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines.

The show is directed by Dominic Zapata and written by Suzette Doctolero.

Philippine flag references

Meanwhile, the frame cited by viewers can be found on the 22:10-minute mark of the Episode 3 where the young characters of Eduardo and Adelina are seen together with a backdrop seemingly depicting the Philippine flag.

The elements in the backdrop can also be likened to the symbols in the Philippine flag – the golden-yellow sun with eight primary rays, represented by the coconut tree and the two horizontal bands colored royal blue and red, represented by the blue and reddish sky in the episode’s frame.

The Philippine flag’s blue color symbolizes peace while red signifies bravery.

Those who noticed the resemblance of the “Pulang Araw” frame and the country’s national flag lauded the show’s cinematography and those behind the production.

“Whoever conceptualized this shot in #PulangAraw where the sky resembles the Philippine flag deserves a good mf raise! I can literally write pages of think pieces about how creative this is omg,” an X user wrote.

“Grabe pati ang mga detalye,” another X user commented.

This frame from #PulangAraw 💯

An online user also noticed another Philippine flag reference on the first episode of “Pulang Araw” which featured the stage of Cine Borromeo where the characters of Barbie and Sanya are performing Vaudeville, a popular genre of entertainment in the Philippines from the 1910s until the mid-1960s.

The poster and trailer of “Pulang Araw” likewise shows Alden holding a Philippine flag.

The series, dubbed among the country’s biggest historical series, is the Top 1 TV show on Netflix Philippines since its release.

Last July 9, Netflix Philippines promoted “Pulang Araw” with a preview of the pilot episode attended by the star-studded cast, celebrities, press, content creators and other VIPs.

The cast members donned their 1940s garb from the show while the supporting cast composed of Sef Cadayona, Aidan Veneracion, Neil Ryan Sese, Jay Arcilla, Ashley Ortega, Mikoy Morales, Rochelle Pangilinan-Solinap, Angelu de Leon and Epy Quizon also introduced their characters and hinted their relationships with the main cast.

Alden said the concept of the series was mentioned to him by GMA Executive lawyer Annette Gozon-Valdes, president of GMA Films and GMA Worldwide, ten years ago.

He and his fellow cast members emphasized the story’s relevance, citing many generation are unaware of the events during the Japanese occupation period.

“I think this is the most relevant and most important story of 2024,” Alden said.

“Ito ay pagbabalik tanaw. (…) Itong kwento ay hindi para ibalik sa kanila ‘yung sakit, kundi ipalinaw sa bagong henerasyon kung sino ‘yung mga dapat bigyan natin ng respeto at kung bakit tayo dapat magpasalamat sa kalayaang merong tayo ngayon,” Sanya also said, citing that the narrative was shaped by the experiences of Filipinos who went through that hardship during World War II.

The series has 100 episodes on Netflix.