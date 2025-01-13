David Licauco intrigues Pinoys with reflection on past quote about being with someone

Kapuso actor David Licauco piqued the curiosity of Filipinos when he revisited a 2019 post that mentioned being romantically involved with someone.

The “Pambansang Ginoo” reshared a quote on Sunday, January 12, originally posted on X (formerly Twitter) on April 15, 2019. The quote featured a dialogue from a teen romantic comedy film.

The dialogue was spoken by a woman addressing Brooks Rattigan, the teenage protagonist of “The Perfect Date”, who profits from being a stand-in boyfriend for any occasion.

“You wanna know how you can tell if you’re meant to be with someone? It’s simple. Just sit [and] have a conversation… when you’re meant to be with someone, and they truly are the one, you just sit, start talking, [and] a Beethoven Sonata will begin to play,” the lady said, as quoted by David.

The actor revisited his 2019 post this year by resharing it with the caption: “True.”

His reshare caught the attention of some Filipinos who found his latest caption intriguing.

Last December, the actor revealed his “single” status and made a tongue-in-cheek comment about “looking for a new girlfriend.”

While he has remained mum about his private life, David was previously reported to have been linked to Kisen Hizon.

Meanwhile, his onscreen partner Barbie Forteza also announced her split from her longtime boyfriend, Jak Roberto, last January 2.

The circumstances, given David’s caption, piqued the curiosity of some online users who wondered whether the actor could be “in love” again.

“Hmmmmm. Based on experience na ba ‘to?” a Pinoy commented.

“So, kilala mo na [siya]? Siya ba si crush na future wife mo? Sige lang, Ginoo. Stay happy!” another user commented.

“Lagot, in love na talaga ‘to,” wrote a different user with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“Inlababo ka ba,” said another Pinoy, using a Filipino slang that translates to “in love.”

“Who’s the girl?” wondered a different user.

“So it happened??” asked another user, referring to the movie quote about falling in love.

Last week, David caught attention for calling some spots in the University of the Philippines-Diliman an ideal dating place.

These include the UP Sunken Garden and the UP Academic Oval.

“Date tayo here,” he wrote before with emojis of a smiling-face-with-hearts and a loudly-crying face.

The actor also made Filipinos talk with his “chill lang” post, which was uploaded a day after Barbie announced her split from Jak.

A Facebook user who saw David’s post told him to remember to wait for three months before courting someone.

The actor only responded with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

David and Barbie, mononymously known as “BarDa,” first made Filipinos’ hearts aflutter with their onscreen chemistry in “Maria Clara at Ibarra.”

They have since been paired in “Maging Sino Ka Man” and “Pulang Araw.”