Finale of murder mystery drama earns buzz for usage of ‘green screen’

The use of a green screen in the final episode of a popular drama series sparked buzz online.

Discussions about the finale of the network’s murder mystery drama filled social media platforms and online forums over the weekend.

The series, “Widow’s War,” starred Bea Alonzo and Carla Abellana as former best friends Samantha Castillo-Palacios and Georgina Balay-Palacios, respectively.

Their characters blame each other for an unfortunate event their families experience and everything that follows.

Their paths cross as they mourn for their husbands, but their sanity and reputation are put at risk when they become suspects in their deaths.

The series aired its 145th and last episode on Friday, January 17, which saw the characters of Bea and Carla having an emotional moment on a cliff where they vowed to break the cycle of mistakes and experiences that have haunted their lives.

However, some viewers criticized the production’s apparent use of green screen technology in these pivotal scenes, claiming it was poorly executed.

A green screen is a tool used in filmmaking where a bright green background is digitally replaced with computer-generated imagery (CGI) or other footage during post-production.

While common in modern productions, its use in “Widow’s War” drew mixed reactions.

A Reddit user posted a clip of the episode on a subreddit with the caption: “Widow’s War finale disappoints viewers with green screen ending.”

“I’m disappointed on how this show has ended,” another Redditor said in a different subreddit, sharing some stills from the finale.

“Green screen (laughing-with-tears emoji). Sana mi-natch man ang ilaw at black levels,” another Reddit user said.

“Okay lang naman sana gumamit ng green screen pero p*t*ng*na, ginandahan naman sana ‘yung editing (grinning-with-sweat emoji). High-tech na ngayon pero ‘yung sa kanila, parang pang-early 2000 kind of editing. Hahahahaha,” commented a different user.

The conversation extended to Facebook, where users felt it affected the show’s supposed impactful finale.

“Medyo disappointing nga yung green screen ending ng Widows’ War. Parang hindi na-achieve ‘yung expectation na maging powerful ‘yung final scene. Sayang, kasi maganda naman ang storyline, pero ‘yung ending medyo nawalan ng impact dahil doon,” an online user wrote.

The finale of “Widow’s War” also reportedly trended on the X (formerly Twitter) platform as Filipinos took to the social media network to air their thoughts and comments about the episode’s revelations.

The series is a spinoff of the Kapuso murder mystery series “Royal Blood” and “Widow’s Web.”

“Widow’s War” also starred Tonton Gutierrez, Jeric Gonzales, Juancho Triviño, Jackie Lou Blanco, Lito Pimentel, Rita Daniela, Royce Cabrera, and Jean Garcia, among others.