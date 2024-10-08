Dominic Roque spotted as Bong Suntay files COC for QC representative

Actor-endorser Dominic Roque was spotted during the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) of former lawmaker Bong Suntay, who is also president of the gas station the former endorses.

The showbiz personality was among those who accompanied the Cleanfuel president as he formalized his bid to run for Quezon City’s Fourth District representative in the 2025 midterm elections.

Bong filed his COC on Tuesday, October 8, the last day of filing for electoral aspirants in the upcoming polls.

He held the same position from 2019 to 2022, running under the PDP-Laban party.

Reports show that Bong was with Dominic, who was on the sidelines during the former’s COC filing.

The former congressman was among those who were speculated to be the actor’s “sugar daddy” during the height of the breakup between Dominic and actress Bea Alonzo.

RELATED: ‘From business to binahay’: Men linked to Dominic Roque debunk ‘sugar daddy’ rumors

There were previous allegations that Bong had bought a gasoline station for the actor, who has appeared in tarpaulins of Cleanfuel.

Bong clarified that Dominic was just a brand ambassador for the company.

ALSO READ: Fuel company defends Dominic Roque over allegations of gas station ‘gift’

Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos, another personality previously linked with the actor, also said before that the three of them have known each other for over a decade already.

The city chief said their friendship started when they were riding motors and racing each other in Pampanga.

Meanwhile, some online users also shared selfies with Dominic during actress Angelika Dela Cruz’s filing of her COC for vice mayor in Malabon City.

Witnesses said that, in addition to Dominic, Angelika was accompanied by her sibling Mika Dela Cruz and brother-in-law Nash Aguas when she filed her COC.

Earlier this year, Dominic made headlines when he and Bea called it quits after dating since 2021.

He also planned an elaborate engagement setup for the actress at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in 2023.

Last July, Bea said she was “very much single.”