Pinoys call out ‘contradicting’ statements released by network on Sandro Muhlach issue

A TV network was questioned for its statement involving the eldest of actor-businessman Niño Muhlach, whose son was allegedly sexually abused by two independent contractors of GMA.

The Kapuso network on Thursday released a statement stating that it has received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach involving Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz.

Jojo is a creative consultant and headwriter of some GMA programs like “Mga Lihim ni Urduja,” “Dear Uge,” “Agimat ng Agila,” and “The First Nanny.”

Meanwhile, Richard is a headwriter of shows like “The Half Sisters, ” “Love and Lies,” and “The World Between Us.” He is also a writer and creator in “The Cure,” “Because of You,” and many more.

“Recognizing the seriousness of the alleged incident, GMA Network had already initiated its own investigation even before receiving the formal complaint,” the network said on August 1.

“Respecting Sandro’s request for confidentiality, the investigating body will withhold all details of the formal investigation until its conclusion,” it added, referring to the complainant.

“The Network assures the public and all stakeholders of its commitment to conducting this investigation with the highest standards of fairness and impartiality,” GMA said.

GMA NETWORK STATEMENT GMA Network has just received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/cwf6BHa4Ru — GMA Network (@gmanetwork) August 1, 2024

The network previously released an initial statement that addressed online articles and social media posts talking about the issue.

On July 30, it said that it had “yet to receive a formal complaint from those allegedly involved in the issue.”

“Should one be filed, the Network is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation. We assure the public that GMA Network takes such matters with utmost seriousness,” the network added.

Some Pinoys thought that the latest statement “contradicted” some points in the first one.

“GMA mishandled this crisis big time. Lol. Dapat ‘di na naglabas ng earlier statement na essentially saying wala pang complaint,” an online user wrote.

“Conflicting statement [niyo]. Dati sabi [niyo], ‘should one be filed,’ dun pa lang kayo mag-iimbestiga. Ngayon sabi [niyo], ‘you initiated investigation even before receiving complaint.’ May disconnect,” another Pinoy commented.

“Sana po… nag-release po kayo ng better statement… sabi [mo] mag-initiate [kayo] investigation once na-receive complaint… tapos [ngayon], nag-initiate na [kayo]… ano po ang totoo?” a different user asked.

What happened?

The Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP) previously published a blind item saying that a “newbie actor” was allegedly sexually abused by two “powerful” gays working on a TV network.

The incident reportedly happened in a posh hotel where a grand gathering was held. Some reports said it happened after the GMA Gala on July 20.

PEP also said that the father of the actor already sought a lawyer.

Hours after GMA released its initial statement, Niño intrigued social media users with a cryptic Facebook post that reads: “Inumpisahan niyo, tatapusin ko!”

Diane Abby Tupaz, Sandro’s stepmother, also called for justice in a separate Facebook post.

“Hindi kami makakapayag ng hindi namin makakamit ang hustisya… Itutuloy namin ang laban!” she wrote.

Other members of the Muhlach clan have likewise posted their own comments on social media but without dropping names.

Sandro is the eldest son of Niño with his ex-wife, Edith Millare.

Through his father, the young actor is connected with former matinee idol Aga Muhlach.

Sandro made his television debut when he joined the “Bida Man” contest in ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime.”

By 2021, he was launched as a Kapuso under its talent management arm, Sparkle.