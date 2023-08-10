How Barbie Forteza reacted to Jak Roberto’s ‘anti-silos class’ with actors

Kapuso actress Barbie Forteza, the other half of the JakBie tandem, reacted to her longtime boyfriend’s post acknowledging the viral “anti-silos class” memes Filipinos have been associating him with.

Actor Jak Roberto on Monday posted a video where he joked about conducting a “face-to-face anti-selos class” to fellow actors Cai Cortez, Kristoffer Martin, Yasmien Kurdi, Rocco Nacino, Sofia Pablo, Allen Ansay and Sanya Lopez.

Jak also ended each “class” by making dance moves.

The clip has gained over 24,300 likes and several comments from Jak’s friends and other Filipinos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jak Roberto (@jakroberto)

Among those who reacted is his partner Barbie, who dropped a comment on his post.

“Tapos nagre-reklamo ka na pagod na pagod kang sumayaw, e choice mo naman pala,” she wrote with laughing-with-tears emojis.

The actress’ comment has earned 719 likes so far.

Yasmin, who was one of those who joked about attending “Prof Jak’s” anti-jealousy class, also chimed in.

“@barbaraforteza pawis na pawis siya kanina, bwahahaha!” she wrote.

Yasmin also posted a picture of her being acknowledged by the actor.

“Scholar sa JRU (Jak Roberto University) B.S. Anti-Silos,” she wrote as a caption with a face-with-hand-over-mouth emoji.

The actress’ post has earned over 931,000 pure laughing reactions, 66,000 shares, and 9,900 comments so far.

Jak, who has been in the spotlight since his girlfriend’s onscreen tandem with David Licauco took off through BarDa, finally acknowledged the viral posts featuring memes of him having an “anti-silos class.”

The trend is popular among JakBie fans. It is a testament to how strong JakBie is amid the glaring popularity of the BarDa love team.

Posts include memes about the “Jak Roberto University” which they said features fictional course offerings like “Bachelor of Science in Anti-Silos,” “Bachelor of Science in Romantic Relations,” “Bachelor of Science in Silos Rights,” and “Bachelor of Science in Boybestfriend Executions,” among others.

BarDa and JakBie

BarDa was born out of David and Barbie’s onscreen tandem at GMA Network’s hit historical portal fantasy series “Maria Clara at Ibarra,” where their characters were each other’s love interests.

Barbie portrayed Klay Infantes, while David played the role of Fidel de los Reyes, the best friend of Crisostomo Ibarra.

Their fictional tandem, dubbed FiLay, quickly endeared romance-loving Filipinos who are constantly exposed to love teams in the media.

Even after the series has ended, Barbie and David’s tandem continue to gain traction, prompting some Filipinos to wonder about how Jak feels.

Jak has been dating Barbie since 2017.

He recently said his relationship with the actress is still going strong since they are supportive of each other’s dreams and goals in life.

“Happy naman and sobrang supportive ni Madam [Barbie] every time talaga na magkasama kami sa show, sa lahat,” Jak said to the Philippine Entertainment Portal last July.

“Happy rin ako for her, support-support lang sa lahat ng achievements, and marami kaming nilu-look forward ngayong darating na taon,” the actor added.

Jak was also asked if he gets jealous of BarDa being together.

“Walang selos, go lang! Professional lang tayo, trabaho lang,” he answered, adding that love teams are part of their job as celebrities.

“I’m thankful na successful silang dalawa and maganda ‘yung pagtanggap ng tao sa love team ng BarDa, and ako rin ay sumusuporta rin sa dalawa,” Jak said.

“So, ‘yung mga tao na ‘yung nagre-react for me, sila na ‘yung mas affected,” he added.

“Sobrang touched naman ako [dahil] maraming nagmamahal sa akin,” Barbie’s beau said. “So, guys, I love you too.”

Earlier this year, the actress also confirmed that her boyfriend is very “understanding and very supportive” when it comes to her tandem with David.

“Hindi ko kinailangan na parang patunayan na, ‘Pagkatiwalaan mo ako.’ He just understands everything,” Barbie said last January.

“Very patient… naiintindihan kasi ni Jak ‘yung trabaho kasi ganito rin ang trabaho niya. So I’m just lucky to have him,” she added.

David, for his part, had asked for fans to respect their personal lives since he just wanted to spread good vibes.

“Kailangan nating i-respeto ‘yung personal life namin and i-respeto ‘yung love team kasi happy naman kaming nagpapasaya,” he told Philstar.com on August 3.

ALSO READ: ‘Ako or si Jak?’: David Licauco’s old post goes viral as Pinoys tag Barbie Forteza