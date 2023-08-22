‘Prof Jak Roberto in the house’: Jose Rizal University thanks actor for visiting campus

“Anti-silos” (selos) class in JRU?

The José Rizal University (JRU) thanked Kapuso actor Jak Roberto who visited the campus and held his viral “anti-silos” or anti-jealousy class for its students last Saturday.

The visit was part of GMA Network‘s Sparkle Caravan Campus Tour Auditions which is looking for talented young people with potential in show business.

Sparkle GMA Artist Center is the network’s talent management arm which houses big and up-and-coming stars like Jak and his girlfriend Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Alden Richards, Heart Evangelista, Julie Anne San Jose, Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos and Sanya Lopez, among others.

JRU in Mandaluyong was among the campuses visited by the team of the Sparkle Caravan Campus Tour Auditions for its first leg on August 19.

For the initiative, students with talents in hosting, acting, singing and dancing were encouraged to audition.

Jak, a Sparkle artist, was among the program’s special guests.

The school expressed its gratitude for his “energy and enthusiasm” making the event “more memorable” for its students.

“Prof. Jak Roberto is in the house! Yesterday was a day filled with dazzling talent and incredible moments as the Sparkle GMA Caravan came to José Rizal University!” JRU said on Facebook on Sunday, August 20.

“Our students took the stage and wowed everyone with their talents, showcasing their #TalentongRizal. We couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them. But the day held an extra special sparkle with the presence of the one and only Jak Roberto!” it added.

“We want to say a big thank you to everyone who took part in and supported this event. We also appreciate Sparkle GMA Caravan for coming to our school,” JRU continued.

During the event, Jak held his first-ever viral “anti-silos” lecture for JRU students.

A clip of the moment was posted by the Sparkle GMA Artist Center on Instagram, where it has reached over 1,000 views and several comments so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@sparklegmaartistcenter)

In the video, Jak was asked by one of the JRU students the following: “Ano pong masasabi niyo sa mga nagse-selos nang walang karapatan?”

“Baka kailangan na ng label niyan,” the actor answered, referring to relationships.

Jak then made his signature dance moves to Mariah Carey’s “My All,” which he always does after giving advice in his “anti-silos classes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@sparklegmaartistcenter)

The “anti-silos” class started as a meme by social media users who praised Jak for being an “unbothered” boyfriend amid the popularity of his girlfriend’s onscreen tandem with David through “BarDa,” a portmanteau of Barbie and David’s names.

Soon, posts about Jak holding an “anti-silos (selos)” class emerged, with Filipinos jokingly calling it a degree in the “JRU” or “Jak Roberto University.”

Jak, who has been dating Barbie since 2017, has continuously supported his girlfriend despite the fame of the “BarDa” tandem.

He previously said he is “thankful” for the success of the “BarDa” tandem, adding that love teams are part of their job as celebrities.

Barbie also said before that Jak is “understanding and very supportive” when it comes to her pairing with David.

“Hindi ko kinailangan na parang patunayan na, ‘Pagkatiwalaan mo ako.’ He just understands everything,” she said last January.

David, for his part, had asked for fans to respect their personal lives since he just wanted to spread good vibes.

RELATED: How Barbie Forteza reacted to Jak Roberto’s ‘anti-silos class’ with actors