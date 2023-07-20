‘Iba din’: Fans amused by Barbie Forteza’s reply on talks about GMA Gala 2023 date

Fans were amused by the response of Kapuso “Primetime Princess” Barbie Forteza to a tweet opening discussion on her date for the upcoming GMA Gala 2023.

The 25-year-old multi-awarded actress, who is known for her sense of humor, responded to a tweet from a user with the handle @ShowbizBanter, an account providing local entertainment updates.

The account on Tuesday, July 18, wrote:

WHAT’S IT GONNA BE?

Days before the #GMAGala2023, fans of #BarbieForteza, #JakRoberto [and] #DavidLicauco are anxiously waiting for the red-carpet walk of their idols.

JakBie fans are expecting the real to walk together while legions of #BarDa fans don’t want to be disappointed.

It also included pictures of the three in formal wear.

Barbie saw the tweet and shared that she has not thought about the gala yet since she is still recovering from sickness.

“HAHAHAHA gusto ko ‘yung ito na agad ang iniisip niyo. Samantalang ako, ginagawa ang lahat para magpagaling dahil may trabaho pa ko bago mag-Gala [face-with-thermometer and temperature emojis],” she commented.

“Not Covid tho. Gumive up na lang talaga ang (sexy) body ko sa dami ng blessings this month. Amen [folded hands emoji],” the actress added.

“Pero gusto ko tong mga paganto ha? It’s giving main character vibe! Nakaka-fretty [pretty], indeed! Char,” Barbie continued with three laughing-with-tears emojis.

The actress’ response earned laughs from some Twitter users.

“Iba din talaga ang Barbie Forteza HAHAHAHA, tawang-tawa ako,” a Pinoy wrote.

“I love her sense of humor [rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji] Iba ka talaga, Ms. Fretty Barbie. Pagaling ka,” another Twitter user commented.

“Dapat ganito, gahahahaha,” wrote a different Pinoy.

The GMA Gala is a star-studded night where Kapuso stars come in their most glamorous and glitzy outfits to meet and interact with each other.

Last year, it also served as a fund-raising event for the benefit of the GMA Kapuso Foundation wherein proceeds of the event went to the construction of a new school building for the Magallanes Elementary School in Limasawa Island, Southern Leyte.

The Gala serves as a reunion of seasoned artists and a soiree for established and emerging names in the showbiz industry.

Meanwhile, Barbie is in a six-year relationship with Jak Roberto. Their tandem is called “#JakBie,” a portmanteau of their first names.

Despite this, the actress continuously gets paired with David Licauco, her onscreen partner in the “Maria Clara at Ibarra” series which ended its television run last February.

Their breakout tandem is called “#BarDa,” a portmanteau of their first names.

Barbie previously said her pairing with David is a “business partnership.”

She also said that Jak understands the concept of love teams since he is also an actor himself.

