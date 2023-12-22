Who’s who: Pinoys’ most-searched personalities on Google this 2023

Keywords related to stories of love and breakups were searched the most on Google this year.

Google Philippines released its annual report about the most-searched topics on the platform called the “Year In Search” compilation on December 19. The release also coincided with Google’s 25th anniversary.

In the report, the top keywords or topics under the categories personalities revolved around the complexity of romantic love and breakup.

The top keywords for male personalities are:

Ahn Bo-hyun Mackenyu Marco Gumabao Taylor Lautner Travis Kelce

The top female personality searches are:

Katy Louise Sanders Cristine Reyes Millie Bobby Brown Lee Da-in Issa Pressman

Ahn Bo-hyun, a Korean actor who starred in the hit Korean series “Yumi’s Cells” and “Itaewon Class,” was widely talked about this year because of his reported relationship and later breakup with Blackpink’s Jisoo.

The local internet also got curious about Katy Louise Saunders, the British actress whom Korean actor Song Joong-ki married last January.

Song became popular in the Philippines for his role in “Descendants of the Sun” with ex-wife Song Hye Kyo.

The only local couple in the top five are Cristine and Marco. The local internet deep dived about their relationship after they admitted they were dating last June.

READ: ‘Nasa bata ang true love’: Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao explain why they’re ‘perfect’ together

The most-searched songs are also related to falling in love and trying to let go of a failed relationship.

Say You Won’t Let Go ERE Pasilyo Uhay Lupang Hinirang in English

The Philippines also saw and became part of significant moments in history. Amid the multiple events and goings-on, the topmost searched topics are about:

SIM registration Precinct finder Persona non grata Nipah virus War in Israel and Gaza

Google is also celebrating its 25th birthday this month.

Last December 11, it released a video showcasing the “most-searched figures and moments” in human history since the search engine giant was born.

“This year, we’re celebrating the most searched figures and moments in 25 years of Google Search. From some of the world’s most iconic performances to history-making breakthroughs, see the moments that have changed the world and inspired the next generation to come,” the caption reads.