‘Totoong tears of joy!’ Sandara Park excited for Manila homecoming gig

“Ito ang totoong tears of joy~!!!”

This was what former 2NE1 member Sandara “Dara” Park exclaimed ahead of her highly-anticipated return to the Philippines in “The Super Stage by K-pop” concert next month.

The South Korean star will be one of the headliners of the concert featuring other female K-pop acts such as MAMAMOO+, Kep1er, and Lapillus.

It marks Dara’s historic homecoming performance in the Philippines, where she has a massive fanbase known as “DARAlings” or “Daralings.”

The Korean sensation ventured into acting and appeared in various television shows following the sudden disbandment of 2NE1, her former K-pop group known for its edgy music and performances.

Dara also had a cameo performance at GOT7‘s BamBam set at the “K-pop Masterz” part 1 concert in August 2022.

Her upcoming appearance at “The Super Stage by K-pop” concert marks her first official singing gig in Manila after her 2NE1 days.

It also celebrates her self-titled solo Korean debut EP that will be released on July 12.

Meanwhile, Dara expressed her excitement to see her Filipino fans in her Manila homecoming gig slated for August 11, 7 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

“Finally!!! I’m going back home with my own song~!!! With my new song~!!! (loudly-crying emojis) [Ito] ang totoong tears of joy~!!! Hope to see you there~!!! If not now, when?! Mag-enjoy tayo habang meron pa, hehe,” she tweeted on Wednesday, July 12.

Finally!!! I’m going back home with my own song~!!! With my new song~!!! 😭😭😭 ito ang totoong tears of joy~!!! Hope to see you there~!!! If not now, when?! Mag enjoy tayo habang meron pa hehe pic.twitter.com/lZNJDBeepS — Sandara Park (@krungy21) July 12, 2023

Dara also announced her homecoming through her Instagram Stories.

“Sabihin niyo sa mga marites that I will be in Manila for Super Stage! Hope to see you there! Kita-kits! Mahal ko kayo!” she exclaimed.

Fans can secure tickets from SM Ticket outlets and online through its website.

Despite leaving the Philippines for her homeland, the Korean singer has always been fond of the Southeast Asian country where she first reached celebrity status after joining ABS-CBN’s “Star Circle Quest.”

Last June, Dara shared that she visited two Filipino homegrown food establishments and had her fellow Koreans taste some of their menu offerings.

When news reports announced her music comeback with the upcoming release of her first Korean solo album, Filipino fans were delighted that she did not forget her 2004 self-titled album under Star Music.

Reports had labeled her upcoming EP as her “first solo album” but Pinoys were quick to remind them that the Korean star already had a solo album containing her famous novelty song “In Or Out.”

