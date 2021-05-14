Sandara Park’s ‘In or Out’ transformed into zombie bop for ‘Army of the Dead’

“Who knew that Filipino hit song ‘In or Out’ could be a zombie bop?”

In a special “Army of the Dead: In or OutArmy of the Dead: In or Out” music video released Friday, streaming giant Netflix featured the heistmates of Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” to the tune of Sandara Park’s “In or Out.”

The music video featured synchronized killer moves, a living-dead dancing queen, and an energetic frontman singing “Sino kaya ang in or out sa pusta n’yo?”

Zombie dancers gave it their all, boogying and holding up signs to help viewers choose their bets.

The characters featured are:

Former zombie war hero – Scott Ward

His estranged daughter – Kate

Ace mechanic – Maria Cruz

Zombie killing machine – Vanderohe

Cynical helicopter pilot – Marianne Peters)

Go-for-broke influencer and his ride-or-die – Mikey Guzman and Chambers

Head of security – Martin

Badass warrior – Coyote

Security guard – Burt Cummings

German safe cracker – Dieter

The film takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world.

The characters would break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.

With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, it’s uncertain who will be left to survive the “Army of the Dead.”

The zombie-heist film will premiere on the video streaming service on May 21.

READ: First look at Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’

Meanwhile, social media users went nostalgic after the zombie rendition of “In or Out” was released.

“Omg I still sing this song, from when I used to watch the Filipino Myx Music Channel a girl sang it though (obviously they added the zombie lyrics),” a Facebook user commented.

Some quipped that it is the legendary song of South Korean artist Sandara, also known as her stage name Dara.

“Ay yes. The legendary Dara Song,” another Facebook user said.

“Sandara would be so proud,” another commented.

“In our Out” was released by Sandara in 2004. —Rosette Adel

