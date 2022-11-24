Ben&Ben, SB19 win big at 35th Awit Awards

Two Filipino groups emerged as big winners at a prestigious ceremony that honors the best artists in the Philippine music industry.

Indie folk group Ben&Ben and Pinoy pop group SB19, both of which are also recognized overseas, bagged the most awards at the 35th Awit Awards held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City on November 23.

Ben&Ben won the following awards:

Album of the Year for “Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno”

Best World Music Recording for “Sabel” with KZ Tandingan

Best Musical Arrangement for “Upuan”

Best Music Video for “Lunod” with Juan Karlos and Zild Benitez

Best Collaboration for “Sabel” with KZ Tandingan

The nine-piece band dedicated their trophies to their fans, collectively called “Liwanag,” in a post on social media.

“Good morning! Para sainyo ‘to Liwanag!! Nanalo tayo ng 5 Awit Awards kagabi!” Ben&Ben said.

“Album of the year ang ‘Pebble House’. We’ll keep making music for you. Congrats sa atin!! Labyu,” they added with blue and yellow heart emojis.

SB19, meanwhile, snagged seven awards at the awarding ceremony.

The following are the titles that they won that night:

Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist for “Mapa”

Best Global Recording for “What?”

Best Pop Recording for “Bazinga”

Best Dance Recording for “Bazinga”

Most Streamed Song for “Mapa”

Most Streamed Artist

Best Vocal Arrangement for “Mapa”

SB19 has yet to post any official statement about these achievements.

The band members are currently on tour dubbed #WYATTour or “Where You At” Tour.

“Where You At” is also the name of their latest single.

SB19 fans, collectively called A’Tins, showered their favorite group with congratulatory messages for their wins.

The keywords “Bazinga”, “John Paul Nase”, and the hashtag #AwitAwards2022 made it to the trending topics of Twitter Philippines.

John Paul Nase is the real name of Pablo, who is one of the members of SB19.

To the mastermind behind every song in SB19’s discography, We’re so proud of you JOHN PAULO NASE @imszmc, you really deserve all the love and recognition 🥹🤍 SB19 WINS AWIT@SB19Official #SB19 #AwitAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/zhF26UFX7x — 𝙽𝚎𝚣𝚞𝚔𝚘 (@NezukoNiKen) November 23, 2022

Awit Awards is presented by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) and curated by Myx Philippines.

Other notable winners include KZ Tandingan (Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist), BGYO (Favorite Group), Rico Blanco and Maris Racal (Best Regional Recording) and Zack Tabudlo (Song of the Year).

During the ceremony, PARI conferred the “Dangal ng Musikang Pilipino” award to veteran musician Nonoy Zuñiga.