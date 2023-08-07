Sandara Park over the moon after seeing ‘old friend’ Sarah Geronimo in Philippine visit

South Korean personality Sandara “Dara” Park shared that she was over the moon upon seeing her “old friend,” singer and performer Sarah Geronimo, during her Philippine visit.

The former 2NE1 member was in Manila for the “Acer Day 2023” concert held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, August 6.

The concert is part of the Taiwanese laptop brand’s 20th anniversary celebration. This was participated by its ambassadors and other well-known OPM acts like Sarah, Ely Buendia, Ben&Ben, and Sponge Cola, among others.

Dara, one of the laptop brand’s guests, performed some of her well-loved hits such as 2NE1’s “I Am The Best,” “Festival” which is the title track of her first Korean solo album, and her most famous song in the Philippines — the novelty dance track “In Or Out.”

The Korean sensation also shared snaps of her Manila visit, which included a picture with her “idol,” the “Popstar Royalty.”

“So happy to see my old friend, Sarah,” Dara wrote on Twitter with a green heart emoji.

“And nice meeting you, Don&Belle,” she added, referring to the “New Gen (Generation) Phenomenal Love Team” DonBelle, or Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Dara’s picture with Sarah featured the former making a finger-heart gesture while standing beside the “Tala” singer.

Dara’s tweet has amassed a whopping number of 19,900 likes, and over 3,490 retweets so far.

It also excited Filipinos who hoped for collaboration between the two artists in the future.

“Dara x Sarah G. Collab soon, please,” a Twitter user wrote with folded hands and hearts emojis.

“Dara x Sarah collab next, please,” another user commented with a starry-eyed emoji.

“Atiiii [ate], collab with Sarah G. pls [please] huhu, labyu [love you] both,” wrote a different Pinoy.

Dara expressed the same desire during the Acer concert.

“Gusto ko, gusto ko. Pero for now, collaboration with SB19. Sa Christmas pa, pero abangan niyo. I’m looking forward to it,” she said.

Dara and Sarah

In 2014, the Korean star revealed that Sarah is her “idol.”

“With my idol!!! Sarah G!!!” Dara wrote in an Instagram post before.

Dara also went to the Filipina’s concert in Singapore in the same year which celebrated the latter’s 10th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

“Ayan na!!!!!!! Pop princess Sarah Geronimo!!! Ang galing!!! Love [you] Sarah and I missed [you] so much!!!” she tweeted before.

Ayan na!!!!!!! Pop princess Sarah Geronimo!!! 🎤 Ang galing!!! 👏 Love u sarah and i missed u so much!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXHkjihCNt — Sandara Park (@krungy21) June 29, 2014

Dara first became popular in the Philippines when she joined ABS-CBN’s reality talent competition “Star Circle Quest” where she emerged as runner-up.

It was also in the Southeast Asian country where she earned the moniker “Pambansang Krung Krung” in Philippine showbiz, which loosely translates to someone crazy or someone quirky.

She moved back to her homeland in 2007 with her mother and siblings.