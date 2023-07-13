Sandara Park drops ‘Festival’ MV, self-titled EP

Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park released the lead track, “Festival,” with its official music video on July 12, Wednesday marking her remarkable solo comeback.

The K-Pop sensation’s self-titled EP consists of five tracks, including “Festival” as the lead single.

The 38-year-old singer has unveiled her highly anticipated EP centered around an amusement park that bears her name, inviting fans on an exciting musical journey.

The EP’s music video for the track ‘Festival’ immerses viewers in an amusement park adventure, showcasing Sandara’s enjoyment of attractions while featuring cameo appearances from popular Korean celebrities.

The music video also includes cameos from popular Korean celebrities, including Uhm Jung-hwa, Jo Se-ho, Kim Sook, Park Na-rae and Aiki, adding to the excitement and anticipation of the release.

Park’s long-awaited solo comeback with “Festival” and its music video has sparked excitement among her devoted fans, as she returns to the South Korean music scene ending her six-year hiatus.

