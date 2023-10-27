Jollibee in your area? GrabFood patrons surprised as red bee appears on delivery map

Jollibee in your area?

Customers of McDonald’s and other food brands who ordered via GrabFood were surprised when they spotted a mascot of Jollibee, a homegrown fast food chain, on the screens of their delivery map.

Facebook users on Thursday, October 26 noticed that the iconic red mascot of the fast food chain appeared instead of the typical green Grab rider icon which marks the real-time location of the delivery rider.

“Nag-order ako ng McDo. Si Jabee [Jollibee] nag-deliver,” a Pinoy said on Facebook with a laughing emoji. The user also shared a screengrab of the map on the Grab app for reference.

The Jollibee mascot in the app rode a motor with a red box that featured a graphic of its face.

Another user had a similar experience as well.

“I didn’t order Jollibee, but my Grab order was like this,” she said with a grinning emoji.

GrabFood responded to each of the comments with the following message:

“You are seeing the Jollibee icon [on] the delivery screen as part of Jollibee’s 45th Anniversary celebration. The campaign will not interfere with your transaction and your order will be processed by your selected restaurant as usual (green heart emoji)”

On the same day, GrabFood said in a separate Facebook post that Jollibee is having its “Birthday Blowout” in the app.

It said that customers who order from the fast food chain through the app will be “surprised with freebies.”

Jollibee also informed its patrons about the promo on its own Facebook page, saying that it applies to customers who will order a minimum of P500 through GrabFood until November 25.

“You wouldn’t want to miss the first-ever #JolliBEEDayBlowout on GrabFood!” it said.

Jollibee is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year with various deals and promos, which can be seen on their Facebook page.

Jollibee Philippines president Ferns Yu Jr. previously said that they are “excited” to celebrate the fast food chain’s milestone with everyone “who has been part of the success of Jollibee.”

“Foremost of which are our customers who have continued to patronize our brand and our food. We are proud and happy that we have been part of the many memorable moments of generations of Pinoys, not just here but abroad, and we invite everyone to continue sharing the Joy of Jollibee with their families and friends,” he said.