Support local: Delivery app’s IndieEats puts spotlight on community restaurants anew

Delivery service GrabFood’s feature that highlights Filipino food shops, community restaurants and independent merchants is now on its second year.

This year, “IndieEats” bannered its theme “Sarap na Lumalaban” put the spotlight on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises that they believe have the potential to stand head-to-head with the go-to restaurant chains.

For the foodies to enjoy culinary delights, the everyday superapp showcased a number of small food enterprises, including Barls Snack Corner, Bebette’s Pancit Malabon, Doble Pares and Hungry Buns.

Street photographer Jilson Tiu was chosen as the food delivery company’s campaign partner. Through his distinctive shots of the merchant partners, his creative excellence in capturing the inner workings of every kitchen will be on display.

The creative freedom to use photos in various assets is also granted to featured merchant partners as they market their eateries and products to more Filipinos.

What to expect

As simple as clicking the “IndieEats” icon found on the GrabFood tab of the ride-hailing app, users may check out the new food favorites and check out the Indie Eats x Jilson Tiu photos.

Foodies can enjoy a P80 discount on GrabFood with a minimum order P400 on IndieEats until September 3 this year.

Anton Bautista, Grab Philippines’ senior director for deliveries said the company takes pleasure in giving customers the chance to find hidden gems and to highlight the local culinary scene by allowing them to reach a larger consumer base.

“As we grow our Indie Eats program with more exciting food offerings for everyone, we will continue to leverage our platform to allow our network of highly engaged consumers to experience the wide variety of food that our merchants can provide,” Bautista said.

Since 2022, “IndieEats” has been one of Grab’s initiatives that support homegrown small food businesses. It has already welcomed several new merchant partners and given food enthusiasts across the country a variety of culinary experiences.