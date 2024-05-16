‘Pumila nang maayos’: MRT-3 management reminds commuters of train etiquette

The management of the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 (MRT-3) reminded commuters about etiquette on the station platform to ensure order and safety in riding the trains.

The MRT-3 management on May 8 shared a picture of a platform with yellow markings to indicate where passengers should stand while waiting for their ride.

The markings are placed considering each passenger’s distance to ensure an orderly queue at the train doors.

“MAHALAGANG PAALALA: Ugaliing pumila nang maayos sa designated yellow markings sa platform sa mga istasyon habang naghihintay ng tren,” the MRT-3 management.

“Mangyari rin na hintayin munang makababa ang mga pasahero sa loob ng paparating na tren bago sumakay. Sundin ang mga paalalang ito para mapanatili ang kaayusan at kaligtasan sa pagsakay ng MRT-3,” it added.

The MRT-3 has the highest ridership among metro railways. It runs in alignment with the route of EDSA, the highway that passes through six of the National Capital Region’s 17 cities.

Due to the high volume of passengers, its station platforms are prone to snake-like queues which could lead to disorder if not monitored.

The yellow markings serve as queue guides for passengers while they wait for their rides.

In train etiquette, it is a courtesy to let the train passengers alight first before the commuters board from the station to avoid bumping instances.