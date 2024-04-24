Marikina’s bike parking with facilities lauded online

The construction of a bike parking with facilities for bicycle users in Marikina City earned praise from the local online community.

A social media account posting updates about the city shared that the city government is building the “End of Trip Cycling Facility” in front of the Marikina City Hall.

Inside Marikina said that it would be a construction of bike parking lot with shower rooms for bikers who want to “freshen up” after their travels.

Bikers are exposed to different elements like the heat of the sun and other pollutants whenever they travel.

“Example eh galing sa bahay at papasok ng office na naka-bike lang, pwedeng dito na maligo at magpalit,” the account said in a Facebook post on Monday.

It added that the new facility would also serve as a parking area for bicycle users who are going to the Marikina Sports Center.

Inside Marikina also learned that the initiative is a “collaborative effort” between the Marikina city government and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

It added that the government agency had provided funding and design guidelines, while the city government was responsible for its implementation.

The post made its way to different Facebook groups as motorists raised awareness of the initiative.

“Good morning. Share ko lang itong good news from Marikina City. Finally, a secure bike parking facility for all. Kampante na tayong iwan ang ating bikes to run sa oval, or kahit mamalengke,” a Facebook user wrote in the “Tiklop Society of the Philippines.”

“Marikina leading the way,” another user shared to the “Manila E-Bike Lovers” group.

The project also made its way to the r/Philippines, a subreddit for Filipinos, where it was similarly lauded by users.

“This is why Marikina is the best city in Philippines,” a Redditor wrote.

“Ganda naman [nito]. Feel [ko] na dati pa maganda tumira sa Marikina,” another Reddit user commented.

Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro previously said that the local government is advocating for safe biking in the city.

“Dine-develop natin ang bike facilities natin dito sa Marikina. At ang isa pa nating i-de-develop ay ‘yung mga shower areas, shower rooms, changing areas para doon sa mga nag-bibisikleta, lalo na doon sa Bike to Work,” he said in an event during the city’s 394th Marikina Day celebration on April 14.

“Kung saan gagawin, dito sa ating Engineering Department at dito sa malapit sa Central Parking,” Teodoro added.

He also said that he is planning to build a bike park for Marikina residents.

The city won silver in the first Mobility Awards launched in September 2020 by the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, MNL Moves, The Climate Reality Project Philippines, 350.Org Pilipinas and Pinay Bike Commuters to improve conditions for Pinoys who use bicycles as their mode of transport.

Bicycles became more popular during the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic as people, especially those who needed to report for onsite work, sought alternative means of transport as the government limited public transportation during lockdowns.

These are considered a popular mode of personal transportation for people who do not own motorcycles or private vehicles and want more mobility options.