MRT-3 passenger inspired by ‘Love Booth’ proposes to girlfriend

A commuter was inspired to ask for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage after seeing the Valentine’s setup of the Department of Transportation and the Metro Rail Transit Line-3 in a station concourse.

The MRT-3 management on Thursday, February 8, shared a video of a couple who got engaged in the MRT-3’s “Love Booth” located at the Ayala Station.

The “Love Booth” is a project by the MRT-3 and the DOTr for the month of love. It is where people can take pictures and celebrate romance this February.

Reports said that MRT-3 commuter Mac Tolentino was just supposed to take pictures with his girlfriend, Yen Flores, on Thursday morning when they passed by the booth.

He was supposed to propose to her later in the day. But when he saw the setup, complete with a serenading MRT-3 staff, he felt that it was the right time to pop the question.

Tolentino surprised reporters when he pulled out a box, kneeled on one knee and then slipped a ring on her finger.

“Totoo ngang sa MRT-3, May Right Timing! Ang FEB-IBIG ay real na real sa MRT-3! Congratulations!” the MRT-3 management said.

A longer version of the video can be viewed on the Facebook page of The Philippine STAR.

The proposal happened during the launch of the MRT-3’s “Love Train” — a train adorned with flowers, pick-up lines and other decor related to Valentine’s Day.

“Gusto rin sana namin makapagbigay ng kaunting saya, ngiti, o kaya naman ay kilig, sa aming mananakay habang sila ay bumabyahe para maging maganda naman ang umpisa ng kanilang araw,” MRT-3 Officer-in-Charge Jorjette Aquino said in an interview.

The “Love Train” will run on the northbound and southbound lanes of the MRT-3 for the whole month.

Aquino clarified that despite the name, it will accommodate everyone and not just couples.