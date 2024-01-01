‘So cute’: Gabbi Garcia’s throwback video with flight purser mom shared online

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) posted a video capturing Gabbi Garcia‘s interaction with her mother Tes Lopez, a flight stewardess.

Gabbi on December 29 shared a wholesome throwback video showing her mom who was on duty at the time the actress and her boyfriend Khalil Ramos were flying home from Canada.

“A throwback to our flight going home from Canada with @flypal about a month ago. My mom before being promoted as a flight purser with one of her most demanding, most difficult, and most loved passengers, ME,” the actress wrote in the caption.

A flight purser is considered the highest-ranking cabin crew member of a flight.

“Nadamay pa si @khalilramos wahahaha! Love you, mom @lopeztes!!! Lol!! Here’s to more flights with you!” Gabbi added.

The video showed moments of Tes greeting them onboard and serving them food. Khalil was seen expressing his gratitude in a bashful manner.

Here, Gabbi also tried to ask her mom whether they could still give her orders at home.

“Effective po ba ‘yung pag-utos hanggang sa bahay?” she asked.

To this, Tes gave her an exact reply, saying: “Ay, hindi na. Sorry, dito lang.”

PAL later came across The Philippine Star’s report about Gabbi’s post and shared it on its Facebook account.

In the comments section, several Filipinos described Gabbi’s conversations with her flight attendant mom as cute and sweet.

“So cute! Hahaha,” a Facebook user reacted.

“Ang cute naman…so sweet moment,” another Filipino user reacted.

Other Facebook users also said that Gabbi must have gotten her looks from Tes.

“Yung ganda nya nakuha nya sa mom nya,” a Filipino on Facebook said.

Based on her Instagram posts, Gabbi spent New Year’s Eve with Khalil and her parents Tes and Vince Peña Lopez.

The 23-year-old Kapuso star also flew with her mom in August last year during her first long vacation in Los Angeles, California. She stayed overseas with Khalil.

Last November, Gabbi launched her own beauty brand called Five Beauty, which comprises multi-use blushes.

She is also the first Pinay to become a global ambassador of Aldo, an international brand for shoes and accessories.

