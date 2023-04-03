How to rebook flights amid Cebu Pacific ‘super pass’ glitch

Redeemed flights from a promotional sale of a budget airline are not refundable, but they can be rebooked.

This rule was stated in the guidelines of Cebu Pacific Air‘s “Super Pass” sale that was the subject of complaints from travelers last weekend.

Cebu Pacific on March 31 rolled out its CEB Super Pass, a massive voucher sale of discounted ticket prices, ahead of the Holy Week season.

The vouchers are supposedly offered on that day only from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Redemption Period: Mar 31, 2023 – Apr 23, 2024, travel period: Apr 7, 2023 – Apr 30, 2024,” the post reads.

Right after it rolled out, however, the airline received numerous complaints from travelers on its social media accounts.

Complaints include glitches experienced on Cebu Pacific’s booking platform, additional charges and no confirmations about the vouchers they purchased.

CEB’s policies on rebooking/refunding

The CEB Super Pass is a single-use voucher that offers travelers to choose and redeem flights for only a P99 base fare.

On its FAQs page, it was stated that additional fees will still depend on the “destination such as but not limited to, taxes, surcharges, and airport fees all of which will be collected upon redemption.”

The vouchers are also neither refundable nor transferable once travelers redeemed them with their flights.

“Flights redeemed using CEB Super Pass are non-reroutable, non-transferable, non-refundable and cannot be converted to a travel fund,” the website said.

Instead, passengers who used the pass for their flights are given the option to rebook.

“Flight changes can be made up to two hours before the scheduled time of departure, subject to availability and fare difference if any, and all other applicable fees,” Cebu Pacific said.

Passengers will also be given rebooking options in case of flight cancelations.

“In the event of flight delays, schedule changes, or flight disruptions, you will be provided options based on the existing flight disruption policy of the airline,” the guidelines read.

CEB Super Pass vouchers can also be forfeited from the passenger.

Here are the following conditions for voucher forfeiture:

Failure to redeem the CEB Super Mass within the specified redemption or travel period

Missed the scheduled flight

For rebooking flights that are not canceled by the airline, here are the following steps to make booking changes:

Log in to your account at https://bit.ly/MyCebuPacificMB. Search for the specific flight under “My Bookings” then click the “Manage” button. Choose “Change Flight” to select new travel dates, then follow the succeeding instructions to complete your rebooking.

Response to complaints

Following the slew of complaints, at 8 p.m. on March 31, the management of Cebu Pacific issued an apology to its passengers.

It assured those who have purchased the vouchers that they will work on addressing the glitches and other concerns they have received.

“PASSensya! We are sorry for any inconvenience you may have experienced while booking with us today, and we truly appreciate your continued patronage. Once volume normalizes in the next 24 hours, we will be happy to assist you with your concerns through m.me/cebupacificair ,” Cebu Pacific wrote.

In the meantime, the local carrier asked travelers for patience and understanding while waiting for their confirmation emails.

“Guests with vouchers on hold will be sent their confirmation emails within the next 24 hours. We hope for your patience and understanding, and rest assured our teams are working hard to resolve customer concerns,” the carrier said.