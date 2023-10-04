Cebu Pacific warns travelers against agency offering unauthorized vouchers

Cebu Pacific Air warned travelers about a travel agency offering unauthorized vouchers on a “pre-sale” basis.

In an advisory on October 3, the local airline said that the fraudulent agency, which it did not name, was offering pre-sale CEB Super Pass vouchers to its customers.

CEB Super Pass is the airline’s signature voucher program that can be redeemed for discounted ticket prices of flights to certain destinations for a limited time.

“Cebu Pacific is aware of a social media post from a travel agency offering CEB Super Pass vouchers on a ‘pre-sale’ basis. We would like to clarify that this promotion is not authorized by CEB and that there is no ongoing ‘pre-sale’ of CEB Super Pass vouchers,” the airline said.

Cebu Pacific has also “terminated the user IDs and account of the travel agency.”

Travelers are thus encouraged to be careful when transacting with third-party entities.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant and be careful when transacting and sharing their information with third-party entities,” it said.

All Cebu Pacific vouchers and travel deals can only be availed via the airline’s official website and social media accounts.

Cebu Pacific’s Super Pass vouchers were last rolled out in April, ahead of the Holy Week holidays.

At that time, customers were offered single-use vouchers to be redeemed for flights with only a P99 base fare.

Right after the sale launched, however, Cebu Pacific received numerous complaints from customers on its social media accounts.

Complaints include glitches on Cebu Pacific’s booking platform and delayed confirmations of their purchases.

