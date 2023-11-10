Travel deals: 11.11 seat sale promos you can avail

Three budget airlines are joining the Singles’ Day shopping sale and are offering discounted flights to selected local and international destinations.

Jetstar Asia Airways, Air Asia and Cebu Pacific Air are set to hold seat sale on November 11. Travelers can now choose and plan ahead their vacation with their loved ones or for themselves.

Air Asia

Air Asia’s massive sale covers many of its several domestic and international flights until November 12.

The travel period is applicable until April 30, 2024.

“November na agad?! Promise, mabilis na lang ‘to! Ready ka na for 2024? Well, i-set na ang drawing ng barkada for your holiday plans and dream vacations for 2024!” Air Asia said.

“Let’s GO for [the] 11.11 Sale!” it added.

One-way flights from Manila, Cebu City and Clark to selected provinces are as low as P91 as the base fare.

One-way flights from Manila to foreign cities, meanwhile, range between P511 to P3,311.

The total seats available for this promotion are 396,920.

Jetstar Asia

Jetstar Asia, a Singapore-based budget airline, is offering discounted trips to Southeast Asian countries, including Japan, for travelers in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

“Calling all singles (or not)! For our friends in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia, celebrate your freedom with a rediscovery journey this Singles Day,” the announcement reads.

“Treat yourself to a solo trip or gather all your single friends and explore new places. Be spontaneous and jet off to Singapore and more with great sale fares happening now till 12 November!” it added.

One-way tickets covered in this promo range from P2,811 to P7,949.

The full list of the discounted flights and their respective travel periods can be viewed here Air Ticket and Airline Promotion | Jetstar.

Jetstar Asia is part of the Jetstar Group, which was founded in Australia in 2004.

Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific offers the lowest airfares for Singles’ Day—a one-way base fare to select local and overseas cities.

“CHECK OUT these amazing #CEBSuperSeatFest travel deals – mag-Add to Flight NOW!” the local airline said.

“Fly for as low as P1 one-way base fare (excluding fees and surcharges) to Davao, Dumaguete, Tacloban, Laoag, Taipei, Macau, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, and more,” it added.

Patrons of Cebu Pacific can start booking until November 11 to fly from April 1 to October 31, 2024.

Details about the flights covered by this promotion can be viewed in this link: https://www.cebupacificair.com/en-PH/seat-sale.

Singles’ Day, which is held every November 11, is considered the Asian version of Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States.

Major e-commerce applications in the Philippines offer product deals, bundles, vouchers and other gimmicks during the shopping festival. These include Lazada, Shopee, Zalora and recently, the TikTok Shop.

