Rundown: Brand deals, promos for 11.11 sale this 2022

Three shopping platforms are offering major deals and discounts in time for this year’s 11.11 Singles’ Day on November 11.

Singles’ Day is touted as the biggest shopping festival in Asia.

From electronics to beauty products, big brands are set to give away free shipping deals, vouchers and other discounts in their stores on Lazada, Shopee and TikTok.

Lazada Philippines

Lazada Philippines previously unveiled Anne Curtis-Smith as its new ambassador to headline its 11.11 sale event from November 11 to 13.

Part of this campaign involves highlighting how the shopping website became the go-to hub for the lifestyle needs of its shoppers.

RELATED: Anne Curtis-Smith to headline 11.11 sale as new ambassador of Lazada Philippines

Here are the following cheat sheets for their deals in fashion, electronics, and other categories.

realme Philippines, in particular, also released its complete list of discounted prices of its products on November 11.

Shopee Philippines

Shopee Philippines launched its holiday campaign video featuring singer Jose Mari Chan on November 1.

Called the “Shopee Mega Pamasko Sale,” the campaign runs from November 1 to 13. It will cover the much-awaited Singles’ Day in the Philippines.

Shopee Fam, makisalo na sa checkout season with Jose Mari Chan ngayong #ShopeeMegaPamaskoSale! Shop to WIN GOLD while enjoying FREE Shipping and daily 15% OFF from November 1 to 13! SHOP NA: https://t.co/Bg4XtxBsZx pic.twitter.com/bqknXlqsVB — Shopee Philippines (@ShopeePH) November 1, 2022

Shopee is also offering EastWest credit card users a P300 slash off their purchases worth P2,000 from November 9 to 13.

All they have to do is to input this voucher code: EWSHOPEE1111

This voucher is valid for one person’s use per account.

realme Philippines also has exclusive discounts and freebies for its customers who shop via the Shopee mobile app.

Here’s the complete price list of the smartphone brand’s promos and offers on November 11.

TikTok Shop

Fairly new to the game, the TikTok Shop feature is the mobile video-streaming service’s entry into the e-commerce landscape.

To go shopping via TikTok, interested consumers only need to go to the official TikTok account of a brand or a merchant.

Businesses on TikTok have a dedicated “Shopping tab” on their profiles that their patrons can access.

For Singles’ Day, the platform also recently launched its own campaign called “11.11 Maaga Pamasko Sale” with huge price drops, vouchers and other offers for users.

The following are some of the brands on TikTok that are offering exclusive deals for their customers:

Jonah Michael Ople, Seller Acquisition and Incubation Lead for TikTok Shop Philippines, said that its hashtags #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt and #budolfinds gained over 35 billion views, prompting the company to launch the TikTok Shop.

“Our growing community’s desire to discover and learn about the latest trending items are clearing shelves for brands. From hashtags like #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt and #budolfinds, over 35 billion views speak to how real this behavior is,” Ople said.

“With TikTok’s unique, diversified and interest-based recommendations, users can easily discover new and familiar products while they watch, create and share content on TikTok, and purchase directly in-app, shortening the buyer journey and maximizing conversion for brands,” he added.