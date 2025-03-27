Ice Seguerra calls out airport security for wife’s missing items in luggage

Singer-songwriter Ice Seguerra called out the security of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after his wife allegedly lost items in her luggage.

The artist on Wednesday, March 26 took to his Facebook page to complain about Liza Diño-Seguerra‘s situation in which he claimed she lost two items from her box and luggage.

“Hello NAIA 1! Kakarating lang ng asawa ko from the US [United States] via PAL flight,” Ice wrote, referring to the NAIA Terminal 1.

PAL is short for Philippine Airlines, the flag carrier of the country.

“May nawawala pong dalawang items sa loob ng box at maleta niya. Pwede kaya makausap ‘yung security niyo diyan? Para ma-check ‘yung mga lost items,” Ice added.

His post has earned 26,000 likes and reactions, 2,500 shares, and over 5,100 comments, including one from the account of Philippine Airlines itself.

“Dear Mr. Seguerra. We understand how important your belongings are, and we appreciate you bringing this to our attention,” its account commented on the singer’s post.

“Rest assured, we take such matters seriously, and our team is here to assist in looking into this,” the flag carrier added.

“We’ve reached out to you via Instagram to gather more details and support you in the investigation. We’ll do our best to help!” Philippine Airlines said.

Liza recently went to the United States to visit her daughter, Amara Espinosa, who celebrated her birthday.

Amara is Liza’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Recent airport issues

Meanwhile, the NAIA previously came under fire when a female senior citizen was harassed by three airport security employees on March 6 who accused her of having a bullet shell in her luggage.

No such thing was found following an inspection.

The Department of Transportation said that the employees have been fired.

The New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) also said before that it would coordinate with the Office for Transportation Security to reinforce security monitoring at the NAIA following the alleged “tanim bala” scheme.

The “tanim bala” scheme was a bullet-planting scheme in 2015 allegedly done by airport personnel who placed bullets in some passengers’ luggage and blamed them for carrying a prohibited item.