‘Bodyguard??’ Paul Jake Castillo pokes fun at Kaye Abad’s viral ‘bodyguard’ issue

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Paul Jake Castillo poked fun at the viral bodyguard issue involving his wife, actress Kaye Abad, in a TikTok clip.

The actor posted a video of the actress attending an event and getting food from a buffet table.

A group of uniformed personnel in long sleeves could be seen behind her, seemingly in formation.

“Mga bodyguard mo?” Paul asked as she went back with her plate.

“Waiter na (waiter ‘yan)!” Kaye answered and then laughed.

“Kaye Abad-Castillo Bodyguard??” Paul wrote in the caption with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

His video has reached about 55,300 hearts and 1.9 million views so far.

In events with catering services, uniformed personnel usually assist guests in serving food and replenishing the food containers once they run out of servings.

Paul’s video comes after clips of his wife doing her grocery shopping with several bodyguards recently trended online.

Some Filipinos called her out, thinking it was overkill on her part.

Kaye explained in an Instagram Story that she is “always alone” whenever she does her groceries.

“Or sometimes kasama ko ang kids. Pero walang ‘bodyguards,'” she said with laughing emojis.

The actress offered a lengthier explanation in an interview with radio host DJ JhaiHo on Sunday, September 10.

Kaye said that the bodyguards were not hers, but from the supermarket. She also said she rejected the offer, but the supermarket had insisted they accompany her.

“I explained it on my social media na I did a collaboration with this supermarket,” said the “Tabing Ilog” actress.

“And then, so nagpadala sila ng bodyguard—the bodyguards work for the supermarket—and then I told them na hindi ko na kailangan ng bodyguards kasi ‘yung mga Cebuano, sanay naman na sa’kin na nag-iikot-ikot lang ako sa mall mag-isa,” she added.

“But then, sabi nila, ‘Sige lang, ma’am.’ Kasi inutos daw sa kanila, so sabi ko, ‘Ah okay.’ So ‘yung nag-viral, hindi po sa akin ‘yung bodyguards na ‘yun, sa supermarket po,” Kaye continued.

The actress and her husband reside in Cebu, along with their two children.

She recently completed filming an upcoming movie with her “Tabing Ilog” co-stars Paolo Contis and Patrick Garcia.