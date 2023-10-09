Kris Aquino’s online exchange with talent manager Noel Ferrer goes viral: ‘Kris is Krissing’

Showbiz personality Kris Aquino‘s response to an Instagram comment of radio broadcaster and talent manager Noel Ferrer about her health update earned the attention of online Filipinos.

The “Queen of All Media” previously shared updates about her health condition wherein she said that certain conditions of her body have improved following her continuous treatments in the United States.

Kris also prayed that she could reach remission and eventually return home to the Philippines.

The 52-year-old actress is battling at least five autoimmune conditions, including chronic spontaneous urticaria, autoimmune thyroiditis, and Churg Strauss (EGPA). She was first diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2018.

Following her latest health update on Instagram, various people turned to the comments section to express their support, including Noel.

“You be well [and] take care, Kris!” Noel wrote on October 2. His comment earned 204 likes.

“@iamnoelferrer, you’ve never really liked me, but this kindness is much appreciated,” Kris responded on the same day. Her comment has amassed 1,036 likes.

It also earned various responses from Instagram users, with some expressing amusement at her signature frankness.

“Oh, this what [I] miss most…straightforward… get well soonest, Miss Kris… [I] keep on praying for you…” a follower wrote in response to her exchange with Noel.

“@krisaquino Kris is Krissing! HAHAHA [anyway], take care always, Ms. Kris!” another Pinoy commented.

The former actress’ comment also made its way to the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where Filipinos similarly expressed amusement at how Kris responded to the comment.

"you've never really liked me but this kindness is much appreciated." – Tetay to Noel Kris Aquino is Kris Aquino. 😂 pic.twitter.com/TUKpaLQTL3 — Auntie Selina (@auntieselinamo) October 5, 2023

Back when she was still active in showbiz, Kris was known for being opinionated and frank, something not seen in many personalities in the entertainment industry.

In a 2014 video, she said that “it takes a strong woman to speak her mind.”

“I think, hindi masama for you to stand up for what you think is right,” Kris said before.

“Labels are a challenge. It’s a mirror to you about whatever perceived imperfections you have and nasa sa iyo yan if you’ll cower and be insecure or you’re going to say, ‘No, what you’re telling me is a weakness is actually my strength,'” she added.