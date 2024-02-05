Catriona Gray tags Sam Milby amid breakup rumors spurred by unworn ring

Some Filipinos breathed a sigh of relief after Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray tagged her fiance in an Instagram post amid breakup speculations.

The beauty queen on Sunday shared pictures of her bonding with her dogs, having a picnic, playing cards and a large charcuterie board with the caption: “A little adventure.”

Her post was accompanied by emojis of dogs and a yellow heart.

She does not have any picture of actor-singer Sam Milby, but Catriona tagged him in a photo where two dogs can be spotted looking at the camera.

Catriona’s post has earned over 42,900 likes and several comments so far, with some people saying they were “relieved” after she tagged Sam.

“Ay Salamat… kinabahan ako dun [nang] very light. Buti naman,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Boom, basag ang mga maritess,” another online user commented with laughing emojis, referring to gossipmongers claiming Catriona and Sam have broken up already.

Rumors of their alleged falling out circulated on social media after eagle-eyed online users noticed Catriona was not wearing her engagement ring in some of her recent Instagram posts.

“Wala na talaga [‘yung] engagemeng ring,” an Instagram user commented before with a teary-eyed emoji.

The speculations circulated amid recent reports of longtime celebrity couples breaking up with each other, like Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla and Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, among others.

Catriona and Sam got engaged in 2023, with an Instagram post accompanying the milestone where she wrote: “Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè (eeeeee)”

Both were first romantically linked in 2019. They went public with their relationship the following year.

The couple said they plan to marry in 2024.