Phishing attempts: Mobile service providers wary of fake SIM registration

Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc., and its value brand TNT, have warned users about fraudulent text messages urging them to re-register their SIM in fake SIM registration portals.

In their latest public advisory, Smart and TNT announced a new modus of scammers where messages contain links directing users to a phishing domain imitating their SIM registration portal.

The telco urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

“Smart did not send these messages. These messages are phishing attempts aimed at stealing your personal information,” the telco said in its advisory.

“Smart clarifies that there is no need to re-register your Smart or TNT SIM if you have successfully registered it before. Please disregard any message asking you to register again.”

Smart and TNT also reminded the public to use only their official SIM registration portal.

Users are encouraged to report text scams and phishing messages through Smart and TNT’s public reporting portal, HuliScam, at www.smart.com.ph/huliscam.

The HuliScam portal complements a newly activated network firewall of the PLDT Group to block malicious messages for customer safety and security in their mobile experience.

The SIM Registration Act or Republic Act 11934, was signed into law in October 2022, which aims to deter the use of SIM-related technology in various illegal or scamming activities.