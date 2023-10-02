From helpful mentors to immersive booths: What to expect at PH Digicon 2023

Mentoring sessions, an innovation showcase and other activities await guests of this year’s digital convention.

The Philippine Digital Convention, or the PH Digicon is touted as the most prestigious thought leadership event in the Philippines. It is set to return onsite for the first time since the mobility restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is hosted by PLDT Enterprise and Smart.

During the media launch on September 29, Mitch Locsin, an executive at PLDT and Smart, said that attendees can look forward to discussions of experts who will talk about the country’s future in the digital landscape.

“We’re also going to get the government in, like [Department of Information and Communications Technology] Secretary Ivan Uy, to talk about his vision for the country,” Locsin said.

“Underneath that, you will hear all about the new technologies we’re bringing forward. That’s going to include basically anything from the data center site, cloud, artificial intelligence and smart solutions,” he added.

Locsin also said that there will be an “innovation challenge” for start-ups. He noted that it would mark Ph Digicon’s first contest for start-ups in line with the event’s 9th anniversary.

“There’s also going to be an innovation challenge for the first time in the nine years we’ve been doing this. We’re actually getting the start-ups more involved. We actually wanted to harness the start-up industry in the Philippines. I think we have not given it the attention that we need to give,” he said.

Called the Start-Up Innovation Challenge, it will serve as an opportunity for the top ten finalist start-ups to showcase their new technologies to potential clients or customers. They cover different fields such as the Internet of Things (IoT), automation, 5G and artificial intelligence (AI).

Moreover, this initiative also allows first-time goers to see and experience how the finalists showcase and pitch their products.

“It’s quite exciting,” Locsin said.

The Facebook page of PLDT Enterprise earlier posted the names of start-up brands in this challenge. They are:

Alerto Ph Asset Pro Cerebro Dasho Content ECFulfill FilPass Mylo Speech Buddy RevaStaff Vision Technologies Xeleqtai

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over the years, the annual gathering has mostly included C-level executives only or those in the senior-level positions of companies.

This time, students, micro-small-medium enterprise (MSMEs) owners, and start-up owners are invited to join for free.

Here are other attractions that participants can explore during the convention:

Digi Grounds – an engaging and immersive space

Digi Booths – creative booths of the MVP Group and its technology partners

Digi Hub – a space for essential partnerships and in-depth discussions

SME Zone – booths and exclusive mentoring sessions with experienced business experts

Fellowship Night – a ceremony for networking and engaging with fellow delegates

With the theme “Vision,” the Ph Digicon 2023 will be held on October 12 and 13 at the Manila Grand Ballroom in Pasay City.

Interested individuals can register for free here PH Digicon 2023.