‘Nothing to do with my past’: Alodia Gosiengfiao says amid Christine Samson’s departure from Tier One

Gaming content creator and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao on Wednesday cleared fellow gaming video content creator, Christine Samson, from allegations linking the latter to her former boyfriend, vlogger Wil Dasovich.

Contrary to the rumors, Alodia said Christine’s departure to the gaming and esports entertainment company she co-founded, Tier One Entertainment, has “nothing to do with her past relationship.”

Tier One Entertainment was founded in 2017 by Alodia, esports veteran Tryke Gutierrez, and entrepreneur Brian Lim.

“Sad to see how people are turning this into something else. Just to clear everything out, Christine has nothing to do with my past personal relationship,” she said in a repost of Tier One’s official announcement that Samson and another gaming content video creator, Nami Onuma, are no longer talent contracts of the entertainment firm.

“This decision was made effective last September 2021, and was deemed the best option for all parties involved,” the Alodia-led gaming entertainment company said.

“We are proud of what both of them have accomplished as part of the Tier One Fam. We are confident that after their years of growth with us, they have all the tools they need to secure bright careers ahead of them. Thank you, Christine and Nami!,” it added.

Meanwhile, Alodia also wished Christine and Nami well in her post, while tagging their Facebook accounts.

“I wish her & Nami all the best in their future endeavors,” she wrote.



What went before

Alodia made headlines last month after she announced her split with long-time boyfriend Wil.

The two have been together since 2018.

“To those asking, wala na kame. It’s been a while. We tried to work things out many times but some things are not meant to be. I hope you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,” the gamer-cosplayer said.

The breakup post sparked several speculations, including third-party allegations.

On Tuesday evening, the third-party allegations were fueled anew after controversial social media personality Christian Albert Gaza claimed Alodia fired Christine as Tier One talent. He also asked his followers if this has something to do with her separation with Dasovich.

“Kung ang Tier One Entertainment na pagmamay-ari ni Alodia Gosiengfiao ay sinibak si Christine Samson as talent, ang tanong ng bayan ngayon: May kinalaman kaya ito sa hiwalayan nila ni Wil Dasovich? Nyeabangan ang susunod na kabanata!!!,” the viral fraudster turned social media personality wrote.

Xian repeatedly posted about the issue following Tier One’s official announcement.

In his latest Facebook post, he alleged Christine has been asking Alodia to defend her from the third-party allegations last month but there was no word from the latter.

He also claimed that the full story about this will be revealed later.

“For the last one month, naghintay si Christine Samson na depensahan siya ni Alodia publicly pero waley. Ngayon lang. Kailangan ko pang sumawsaw sa issue at makigulo. bakit? Ano ang buong kwento sa likod nito? Abangan mamaya,” Xian wrote.

Both Christine and Alodia have yet to respond into this latest allegation by the social media personality.