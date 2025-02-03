Alodia Gosiengfiao denies promoting online gambling after clips used in ads

Cosplayer and content creator Alodia Gosiengfiao denied endorsing gambling after her clips were used to promote an online betting game.

The cosplayer on Saturday, February 1, responded to an individual who shared a screenshot of a clip featuring her in a sponsored online ad with the following text:

“Dahil sa laro ni Color Game nabago buhay namin.”

The individual asked Alodia: “Did you consent to this po?”

Color Game is an online betting game on Casino Plus where players predict the color of three dice after they roll.

It is also a popular game in fairs (peryas) and carnivals.

Meanwhile, Alodia clarified that the platform used her video “without asking [for] consent.”

“If you see any videos similar to this, please help us report,” she added.

“I want to clarify that I am not promoting, nor will I ever promote or be affiliated with any gambling entity,” the content creator continued.

“Thank you to everyone who gave us a heads up,” Alodia said.

She also posted links to the ads using her video without consent in the comments section to raise awareness and for reporting purposes.

Some Facebook users praised Alodia for her stance, noting she is among the influencers who do not endorse online gambling.

“You are one of the few influencers who doesn’t do these things, and we really appreciate your stance against them. Thank you for keeping gaming truly for video games,” Gaming PH commented.

“I reported several vids [videos] already even before this, coz [’cause] I knew u [you] wouldn’t,” another Facebook user wrote.

“You can sue them, Boss A. Very disrespectful [‘yung ginawa] nila, we have known you far too long and you won’t advertise gambling,” a different online user said.

Alodia co-founded Tier One Entertainment, the country’s first gaming and esports agency.