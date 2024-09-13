‘Pamilya Sagrado’s’ post perceived ‘shade’ at Roque’s viral ‘Kadiliman’ speech

A social media post of a network promoting its action-thriller political drama earned buzz for its perceived reference to a phrase associated with former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

ABS-CBN network on Tuesday, September 10 posted pictures of two families in the “Pamilya Sagrado” drama and captioned it with the following:

Laban ito ng KADILIMAN at… KABUTIHAN!

Binge-watch #PamilyaSagrado episodes FASTER with #PamilyaSagradoFastCuts on the iWantTFC YouTube channel!

The family in the upper part of the photo features the prominent political clan of the Sagrado, who will do anything to keep their names and reputations spotless.

They were dubbed “Team Kadiliman” on the promotional post.

Meanwhile, the family in the lower part features the simple Malonzo family, whose son forms an unbreakable bond with the son of a powerful governor.

Their family was dubbed “Team Kabutihan.”

The two families’ color schemes were also noticeable to emphasize their sides.

The Sagrado family was bathed in a darker color palette of grayish-black hue, while the Malonzos were surrounded with warmer tones.

The post garnered 13,000 likes and reactions, over 420 shares and more than 440 comments so far, with some Filipinos thinking the divide between the families as two teams alluded to the phrase that went viral in Roque’s video.

“Ang nasa isip ko laban ng kadiliman at kasamaan,” a Facebook user wrote. The comment has earned 351 laughing reactions.

“The shade… it’s giving!” another Pinoy wrote.

“Palitan niyo ng Kadiliman vs. Kasamaan para mas ma-triggered ‘yung mga supporters nung dalawang corrupt na pamilya,” another online user wrote with a smiling devil face emoji.

“Parang pamilyar ah. True to life ba [ito],” a different user said with rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

“Pamilya Sagrado” is a tale on the value of brotherhood and loyalty to one’s family.

The story navigates the complex world of fraternities and hazing and what it means to go against one’s morals for the sake of protecting one’s reputation.

It features an all-star cast that includes Piolo Pascual, Tirso Cruz III, John Arcilla, Aiko Melendez, Mylene Dizon, Shaina Magdayao, Joel Torre, and Rosanna Roces. It also stars Kyle Ecchari, Daniela Stranner, and Jeremiah Lisbo.

‘Familiar’ phrase

Meanwhile, Roque went viral last month for a Facebook live of himself speaking to supporters along EDSA and saying that the country’s political situation is no longer a “fight” between the Dutertes and Marcoses.

“Hindi na po ito laban ng mga Duterte at Marcos! Ang laban po ngayon ay pwersa ng kadiliman laban sa pwersa ng…?” he exclaimed to a group of people.

“Kasamaan!” they chorused.

“Kabutihan!” Roque corrected, to which they followed.

He told the supporters to convene in EDSA every Friday, to which they agreed.

RELATED: Vice Ganda references viral ‘kadiliman vs kasamaan’ phrase on ‘It’s Showtime’

Roque went on a Facebook live after he ended his 24-hour detention at the House of Representatives for “lying” about his absence in its August 16 hearing regarding the probe into the proliferation of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

He was among the resource persons invited to shed light on the rise of POGOs in the country as lawmakers try to establish if he has ties to a raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga.

Roque was cited in contempt anew by the House on Thursday, September 12 for failing to submit the documents disclosing his financial records.

Cassandra Li Ong, incorporator of real-estate firm Whirlwind Corp., allegedly hired the lawyer as legal counsel to process the renewal of the formerly registered POGO Lucky South 99.

Ong is one of the resource persons interrogated in the House’s probe into the illegal operations of POGOs. She also served as Lucky South 99’s authorized representative.

Meanwhile, Roque insisted that the documents subpoenaed are unrelated to POGOs and urged the House to file charges in court instead.