‘Ano kaya nangyari?’: Roque’s 2011 post celebrating Philippines’ ICC membership revisited

A 14-year-old social media post of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque about the International Criminal Court was brought up by Filipinos amid the court’s arrest order for former president Rodrigo Duterte.

A Redditor on Thursday, March 13, posted a screenshot of a post made by Duterte’s former spokesperson on Aug. 16, 2011 on the X (formerly Twitter) platform. He wrote:

“At long last, the Phil [Philippines] to be a member of ICC! Despots, murderers, torturers, beware!”

It was in 2011 when the Philippines ratified the Rome Statute and became the 117th member of the ICC.

In February 2018, the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC announced a preliminary examination into the country’s “War on Drugs” campaign under the Duterte administration and cited possible crimes against humanity.

The next month, the Philippines submitted its Notice of Withdrawal from the ICC.

Meanwhile, the Redditor shared Roque’s post on the “r/Phillipines” subreddit with the caption: “Throwback.”

It drew reactions from Reddit users who wondered “what happened” to the lawyer who eventually worked under the Duterte administration.

“Ano kaya nangyari kay Harry Roque? Parang complete 360 eh. ‘Pag nanonood ako old documentaries, nakikita ko pa siya minsan as someone na nagcha-champion ng justice at human rights,” a Reddit user wrote.

“I was actually saddened to by him becoming like this. He was a good political lawyer, nung 2016 elections nga, talaga nilalabanan niya ang mga Marcos propaganda peddlers. Baka nahipan ng hangin si ferson? Gara lang. He [has] thrown all of his hard work to waste,” another online user said.

“This aged like fine milk,” a different Redditor commented.

“Dude is just a grifter. No backbone,” another online user said.

“Grabe, no? Kinain lahat ng sinabi. O baka evil twin niya ‘yaaaan! Hahaha,” a different commented.

This was not the first time Roque’s political turnaround was noticed by Filipinos.

In 2018, his old support for former senator Antonio Trillanes went viral on social media as Filipinos noticed his pivot from being an admirer to Trillanes’ critic.

Trillanes is a vocal critic of Duterte and his administration.

Duterte’s ICC arrest

Roque’s old post was brought up as the ICC made headlines following its historic arrest of Duterte, who could become the first Asian former head of state to go on trial at the international court.

The former president is expected to appear before the ICC on Friday night (Philippine time) in The Hague for his initial pre-trial hearing over crimes against humanity charges for his “War on Drugs” campaign, some committed when the country was a party to the statute.

Duterte arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday night (Philippine time) and was turned over to the ICC Detention Center.

Roque on Tuesday, March 11, questioned the swift transfer of former president to The Hague, claiming it bypassed the procedures of the Rome Statute.

The lawyer claimed Duterte should first be brought to a Regional Trial Court in the Philippines before being transferred. He added that he also believes the ICC no longer has jurisdiction over the Southeast Asian country since it withdrew in 2018.

Roque is among the five Filipino lawyers included in the ICC’s List of Counsel qualified to practice before the international court as of Feb. 23, 2025.

Lawyers included in the list may practice as defense counsel, legal representatives for victims, duty counsel, or ad hoc counsel.

As of Friday, March 14, the former presidential spokesperson was spotted in the reception area of the ICC hours ahead of Duterte’s initial appearance at the international court.

Roque was accompanied by Vice President Sara Duterte and Sen. Robin Padilla, who once said he was willing to get arrested by the ICC as a supporter of the “War on Drugs” campaign.