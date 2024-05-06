‘Fur mom’ vlogger Rei Germar shares how her pet dogs inspire her to work harder

Content creator Rei Germer, who describes herself as a “full-time fur mom,” shared why fellow dog owners should opt for quality above all else when it comes to their four-legged companions.

The fashion influencer was among the personalities who graced the launch of the Doggo dry dog food last April 17 at the Bonifacio Global City, where she introduced some of her dogs to the public.

Rei is an owner of six dogs, who she considers her “beautiful fluffy friends” who take away her stress after going out to work and travel.

“Nagtatrabaho na lang ako kasi ang mahal ng lahat ng kailangan nila. There’s six of them but, like, aside… after a really long day, I look forward to just going home — and I travel a lot — so it’s really the highlight,” she said, referring to seeing her dogs at the end of the day.

“You know, sometimes, you don’t even know what you did na parang, ‘why do you love me this much?’ Yeah, they inspire me so much. They make me wanna work harder because stuff are expensive, but cuddling them at the end of the night removes all of the stress talaga,” the vlogger added.

The devoted dog lover also admitted that her schedule, including her lunchtime, “in a way revolves around them.”

“Like, you have to make sure you need to be home this time because they need some vitamins, so yeah,” Rei said.

The influencer also opened up on how she finds Doggo convenient compared to other pet brands since the former offers a variety of products like dog food, treats, accessories and grooming necessities like shampoo.

Rei said she appreciated this since she wouldn’t have to go to different shops whenever she had to buy something for her pets.

“As a furmom, it has been less hassle and for the dogs, they’ve been loving all the food and the treats,” she enthused.

The vlogger revealed that her dogs’ favorite from Doggo is its beef jerky dog treats. The brand’s wet and dry food is also popular with some of her pets.

“We wanna make sure that we just give the best and there’s six of them, so I have to make sure all of them get the right nutrition,” Rei said.

She also lauded the local brand’s artificial-free products, which are high in protein and have no artificial colors or flavors.

“It’s all natural. It’s made in the Netherlands. It’s guaranteed that it’s made from the top ingredients out there,” the influencer said.

“I super appreciated them that they thought about it three years (long). They didn’t just launch it for the sake of launching it, but they made sure that they had to go back to it and make sure that it’s like, on the top before they launched it out there. So yeah. Definitely, the quality,” Rei shared.

“Ang hirap kasi madali ako maloko ng mga dogs. Alam mo ‘yung papa-cute lang sila, bibigyan mo na ng treats. So minsan, medyo admittedly, but napapadalas,” she said.

“You have to make sure that the quality of the ingredients is great,” the vlogger added, referring to the dog food she gives her beloved pets.

Doggo is a proudly Filipino-owned dog brand that carries a full range of excellent quality dog products including tasty treats, toys, accessories and grooming essentials that are curated and sourced from abroad.

Launched in 2019, it has dedicated itself to providing every family with pet care needs vital to any dog’s growth and quality of life.

“As loving pet owners, we all share the same desire to give our pets the warm and tender care that they deserve,” Doggo CEO Kurt Cheng said.

“With our dry dog food, they can ensure their beloved fur babies are getting quality treats that are both tasty and beneficial to their overall nourishment,” he added.

Doggo’s Dry Dog Food line comes in two variants — the Doggo Beef with Vegetables and Doggo Lamb with Vegetables, made for the enjoyable consumption of adult dogs.

Made in the Netherlands, the treats are infused with vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals important for pet health.

The dog food is also high in protein and easily digestible, making for a safe and filling snack that is free from artificial colors and flavors.

Products of Doggo are available at their official website, Shopee and Lazada stores or GrabMart and Pet Express.

Customers can also take their pets for a walk when they visit the Doggo House at Bonifacio High Street and at the Festival Mall Alabang for more treats and other pet essentials.