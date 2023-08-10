Not your average IT girl: Rei Germar advocates for responsible pet ownership

You might have known Rei Germar as an influencer and content creator who knows just how to pair all sorts of clothes. But she is not just your average IT girl. She is also a fur mom who advocates for responsible pet ownership.

Meet Luna, Bo, Levi and Eri. Four dogs of four different breeds, Rei flaunts them on Instagram through a dedicated account just for them. This time, she chooses to actively champion best practices in taking care of one’s pets.

“Dogs have always held a special place in my heart, and being able to represent them and advocate for their well-being is a privilege. I believe in promoting responsible pet ownership, and supporting initiatives that improve the lives of dogs everywhere,” she said in a statement.

Now serving as the newest ambassador of Filipino-owned dog brand Doggo Philippines, Rei wants to use her platform to amplify animal welfare even amid her fashionista life.

Sharing the same philosophy with Doggo, Chief Executive Officer Kurt Cheng said releasing new products with proud fur moms like Rei is an opportunity to amplify their goal across platforms to create a “new top dog standard” in the country.

“Doggo is a brand that’s rooted in genuine advocacy for pet companionship and welfare. In all that we do, we always anchor ourselves in this very same philosophy,” he added.

The dog brand recently released two dry food flavors for pet guardians to feed their dogs with, the Doggo Beef and Doggo Lamb, both with vegetables for a healthy fur baby.

Designed for adult dogs, both flavors are infused with vitamins, antioxidants and minerals with high protein content. Doggo aims to provide premium pet care for Filipino dog guardians and promote animal welfare until they become the one-stop shop for pet products.

Despite being a Filipino brand, Doggo sources their products from abroad. Made in the Netherlands, Doggo Beef and Doggo Lamb are produced to be easily digestible with no artificial colors and flavors.

Now Rei won’t just be bringing her dogs to work. Looks like they’ll be working as advocates with her as well, setting the trend for responsible pet ownership.

The Doggo Dog Food line can be purchased from Doggo House BGC, GrabMart, Pet Express and Doggo’s official store on Shopee and Lazada.